ज्ञापन:एनओसी नहीं मिलने से रोड़ निर्माण कार्य को रोका गया

गावांएक घंटा पहले
  • ज्ञापन का समय सीमा तक एनओसी नहीं मिलने पर ग्रामीणों ने आंदोलन करने की बात कही

108 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बन रहे बलहारा खेरडा मुख्य पथ में वन विभाग द्वारा एनओसी नहीं दिए जाने से कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी और ग्रामीणों के लिए परेशानियों का सबब बन गया है। इसको ले मंगलवार को भीखी घाटी के समीप निर्माणाधीन मंदिर में ग्रामीण व जनप्रतिनिधियों की एक बैठक हुई। जिसमें सैकड़ों लोगों ने भाग लिया। बैठक में सभी जनप्रतिनिधि व ग्रामीणों ने अविलंब कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को वन विभाग से एनओसी दिलाने की मांग को ले उपायुक्त, डीएफओ व अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपने का निर्णय लिया गया।

ज्ञापन का समय सीमा तक एनओसी नहीं मिलने पर ग्रामीणों ने आंदोलन करने की बात कही। बता दें कि एमएस कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी द्वारा फरवरी 2019 में ही वन विभाग से एनओसी प्राप्त करने के लिए आवेदन दिया गया था, लेकिन उसपर कोई पहल नहीं हुआ। जिसके बाद से अबतक भीखी घाटी व किसनपुर में सड़क निर्माण कार्य बाधित है। सड़क के जर्जर हो जाने से ग्रामीणों को 15 किलोमीटर का लंबा दूरी तय कर प्रखंड मुख्यालय जाना पड़ रहा है। मौके पर जिप सदस्य इमरान अंसारी, राजेन्द्र चौधरी, मुखिया प्रतिनिधि बलराम मुर्मू, विजय यादव, उप मुखिया अशोक यादव, सुरेश साव,कांग्रेस यादव, राजेश यादव, अर्जुन शर्मा समेत कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

