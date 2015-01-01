पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से निपटने की तैयारियां:5 दिनों में 10 संक्रमित मिले, आज से स्वाब जांच, 6000 लोगों का स्वाब इकट्‌ठा करने का लक्ष्य

गिरिडीह3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को चलाया जाएगा विशेष जांच अभियान

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से पूरा देश चिंतित है। इससे निबटने कोे लेकर संबंधित विभागों के द्वारा आवश्यक तैयारियां भी शुरू कर दी गयी है। डीसी राहुल सिन्हा के निर्देश पर आज कोविड 19 की जांच के लिए जिला भर में सैंपल टेस्टिंग ड्राईव का आयोजन किया जाऐगा। इसके लिए प्रखण्डवार लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। जिसमें बीडीओ के सहयोग से चार से पांच स्थानों पर शिविर लगाकर सैंपल इकट्‌ठे किए जाएंगे।

उन क्षेत्रों में भी अभियान चलाया जायेगा, जहां से हाल में पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। हालांकि गिरिडीह सिविल सर्जन डॉ सिद्धार्थ सान्याल ने कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को खारिज किया है। कहा कि पहले भी अभियान चलाकर स्वाब इकट्ठा किया जा चुका है। अब यह अभियान सप्ताह में तीन दिन चलाया जायेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट ड्राईव का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है।

एक दिन में सबों का स्वाब इकट्‌ठा कर धनबाद भेजा जाएगा। इसकी रिपोर्ट अगर पॉजिटिव आती है, तो चिंता का विषय होगा। कहा कि पूर्व में जहां 200 टेस्ट में 20 से 25 पॉजिटिव मिलते थे। वहीं रविवार को ट्रुनेट से हुए 150 टेस्ट में दो पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

5 मरीज कोविड वार्ड में तो 5 घर में आइसोलेट

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की चर्चा के बीच गिरिडीह जिला में पांच दिनों के अंदर 10 कोरोना संक्रमितों के मिलने से भय का माहौल है। इनमें से पॉच पॉजिटिव कोविड केयर सेंटर, तो पांच पॉजिटिव मरीज घरों में आइसोलेट हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारियों के अनुसार छठ पर्व में काफी लोग बाहर से आए हैं। पूर्व में भी झारखण्ड में बाहर से लोगों के आने के बाद ही कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में वृद्धि देखने को मिली थी।

लोग शिविर में आएं और स्वाब दें : सीएस

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सिद्धार्थ सान्याल ने कहा कि डीसी के निर्देश पर प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार और शुक्रवार को ड्राईव चलाया जाएगा। पहले से तैयारी की जा रही थी। जिसके तहत सोमवार से इसकी शुरुआत की जा रही है। लोगों से अपील है कि वे शिविर में जाकर अपना स्वाब दें। जिससे की कोरोना से लड़ाई आसान हो सके।

