अवैध करोबार:बालू तस्करों पर कार्रवाई 9 ट्रैक्टर जब्त, 5 गिरफ्तार

गिरिडीह5 घंटे पहले
  • बनखंजो रेलवे पुल के नीचे से निकाल रहा था बालू, रंगे हाथ पकड़ाया, एसडीएम ने की कार्रवाई

बनखंजो पुल के नीचे से बालू उठाव कर रहे धंधेबाजों के खिलाफ जिला प्रशासन ने सोमवार को सघन छापामारी अभियान चलाकर अवैध बालू लदी 9 टैक्टर को जब्त किया है। साथ ही बालू का अवैध कारोबार कर रहे 5 धंधेबाजों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। यह कार्रवाई उपायुक्त राहुल सिन्हा के निर्देश पर की गई है। उपायुक्त को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि उसरी नदी का सारा बालू खत्म करने के बाद अब तस्कर पुल के नीचे से बालू का उठाव करने लगे हैं। जिससे पुल के पीलर पर खतरा मंडराने लगा है।

यहां तक कि पुल की बुनियाद नजर आने लगी है। इसके बाद डीसी के निर्देश पर एसडीएम प्रेरणा दीक्षित के नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया गया। टीम ज्योंही पहुंची कि ट्रैक्टर छोड़ चालक इधर-उधर भागने लगे। जिसमें पुलिस ने खदेड़कर 5 लोगों को पकड़ा। जबकि ट्रैक्टर ऑनर सारे दूर खड़े थे, जो छापामारी के साथ ही भाग निकले। इस दौरान टीम पुल की बुनियाद का हाल देख भौंचक रह गई। बनखंजो में एक ही स्थान पर दो पुल है। जिसमें रेलवे पुल है, जिससे कोडरमा-मधुपुर रेल चलती है।

जबकि दूसरा सड़क मार्ग का पुल है। दोनों पुल के नीचे से तस्कर खुलेआम बालू निकाल कर तस्करी कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद आसपास के इलाके में प्रशासनिक टीम ओर से धुआंधार छापामारी अभियान चलाकर 9 ट्रैक्टर को जब्त किया गया। जबकि पुलिस की गिरफ्त में 5 चालक ही आया। बाकी अन्य लोग फरार होने में सफल रहे। सभी जब्त ट्रैक्टर को पचंबा थाना में रखा गया है।

जिसमें सारे ट्रैक्टर ऑनर के अलावा गिरफ्तार शमीम अंसारी, बिनोद महतो, गिरधारी प्रसाद कुशवाहा, गणेश दास, मो वसीम अंसारी को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। इस संबंध में कांड संख्या 179/2020 के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर सभी गिरफ्तार 5 लोगों को जेल भेज दिया गया है। जबकि ट्रैक्टर ऑनर के नाम की खोजबीन जारी है।

छापामारी की कार्रवाई सुबह 6 बजे से 10 बजे तक चली। इस कार्रवाई से बालू के अवैध धंधेबाजों में हड़कंप मच गया है। खबर लिखे जाने तक कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया जारी थी। छापामारी में प्रशिक्षु आईएएस सैय्यद रियाज अहमद, एसडीपीओ अनिल सिंह, डीएमओ सतीश नायक, नगर थाना, पचंबा थाना, मुफस्सिल थाना की टीम शामिल थी।

