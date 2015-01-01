पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:सभी प्रतिबंधित भूमि की सूची वेबसाइट पर डालेगा प्रशासन

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • सरकारी जमीन की हेराफेरी रोकने के लिए पहल

सरकार सभी वैसे जमीनो को वेेबसाइट पर अपलोड करेगी जो या तो सरकारी है या फिर सरकार को जमीन दी गई है। ताकि जमीन की हेराफेरी कोई नहीं कर सके। क्योंकि कई ऐसे मामले सामने आ रहे हैं जिसमें या तो गैरमजरुआ जमीन को हड़पा जा रहा है या फिर वैसेे जमीन पर भी लोग कब्जा कर ले रहे हैं जिसे कभी सरकार को दिया गया है। लिहाजा अधिकारियों को सख्त निर्देश है कि वे प्रतिबंधित सूची के अंतर्गत आने वाली सरकारी भूमि, खास महल की भूमि, लीज बंदोबस्त की गई भूमि या विभिन्न विभागों के लिए अर्जित की गई भूमि, हस्तांतरित सरकारी भूमि, संरक्षित, अधिसूचित भूमि को एनजीडीआरएस साइट पर अपलोड किया जाए।

ताकि कोई भी ऐसी जमीन को ना जो किसी को रजिस्ट्री कर सके और ना ही ऐसे जमीन का हस्तांतरण किया जा सके। भूमि से संबंधित जमीन के संरक्षण के लिए अभिलेखागार के कार्याकलाप व व्यवस्था को सुदृढ रखने के लिए डिजिसाइट करने की दिशा में कोई समस्या नहीं हो। ताकि जमीन की हेराफेरी नहीं की जा सके। दो दिनो के भीतर ऐसे जमीनो को चिह्नित कर वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करने का निर्देश है। यह जानकारी डीसी राहूल कुमार सिन्हा ने दी। इसकी जानकारी डीसी ने सभी विभागों को दी है।

