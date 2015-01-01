पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार की रौनक:छठी मइया को लगाया खरना भोग अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य आज

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • व्रतियों की सेवा में जुटे समाजसेवी संगठन व श्रद्धालु
  • छठ की खरीदारी के लिए शहर से लेकर गांव के बाजारों में दिनभर जुटी रही भीड़

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा की तैयारी में श्रद्धालु जुट गए हैं। छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई के साथ वैदिक काल से चला आ रहा भगवान सूर्य की आराधना का लोक पर्व सूर्य षष्टी (छठ) बुधवार से शुरू हो गया। 36 घंटे तक कठिन साधना का यह पर्व शनिवार उदयाचलगामी सूर्य को अर्ध्य के साथ संपन्न हो जाएगा।

इस बार यह पर्व कोविड-19 के तहत मनाया जाएगा। पर्व की शुरुआत कब हुई, पहली पूजा किसने की यह सवाल आम है। नदियों और तालाबों के किनारे अस्त होते सूर्य और उगते सूर्य को जल देकर समाप्त होने वाला यह पर्व बुधवार से नहाए खाय से शुरू हुआ जिसमें लौकी, दाल और चावल बनता है। उसके अगले दिन खरना होता है जिसमें खीर बनती है। छठ करने वाली महिलाएं और पुरुष खरना का खीर खाकर व्रत की शुरुआत करते हैं। दो दिन बाद सुबह का अर्ध्य देने के पश्चात ही अन्न और जल ग्रहण करते हैं। सूर्य को अर्ध्य शुक्रवार की शाम और शनिवार की सुबह दी जाएगी।

पूरी निष्ठा के साथ व्रती घर की साफ-सफाई के साथ पूजन सामग्री खरीदने में जुट गए हैं। कोई व्रती घर में नहाय-खाय के लिए चावल चुनने में लगे हैं तो कोई छत पर प्रसाद तैयार करने के लिए गेहूं सुखाने में लगे हैं। छठ व्रतियों के लिए तालाबों और नदियों के घाटों को साफ-सुथरा सजाने के काम में विभिन्न इलाकों की छठ पूजा समिति सेवक भी लगे हुए हैं।

प्रसाद को मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर आम की लकड़ी जला कर पकाया जाता है। ऋतु फल में नारियल, केला, पपीता, सेव, अनार, कंद, सुथनी, गागल ईख, सिंघाड़ा, शरीफा, कंदा, संतरा, अनार, नींबू, पत्तेदार हल्दी, पत्तेदार अदरक, मूली, पान, सुपारी, मेवा आदि का सामर्थ्य के अनुसार गाय के दूध के साथ दिया जाता है। इस संबंध में प्रमुख रामप्रसाद यादव, सुरेंद्र लाल ने सभी वर्गों से अपील किया है कि पूरी निष्ठा के साथ पर्व को कोविड-19 के नियम का पालन करते हुए हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाएं।

कल उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ ही चार दिवसीय लोक आस्था के महापर्व का होगा समापन

लोकआस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर जमकर फलों की बिक्री हुई। वहीं गुरुवार को व्रतियों ने खरना पूजा किया। व्रतियों ने नियम व नेम निष्ठा से खीर व रोटी बनाकर पूजा किया फिर प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। पूजा के बाद देर शाम से देर रात तक श्रद्धालु एक-दूसरे के घरों में प्रसाद खाने के लिए जुटने लगे। वहीं शुक्रवार को व्रती अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे और शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ महापर्व छठ का समापन हो जाएगा। वहीं फल व पूजा समानों की ब्रिकी को लेकर बाजार खरीदारों से पटा था।

बड़ा चौक, मकतपुर चौक, काली बाड़ी चौक और टावर चौक की सड़क में सुबह से ही जाम लगा रहा। श्रद्धालु नारियल, केला, सेव, संतरा, अमरूद, बैर आदि फलों के साथ पूजा में इस्तेमाल होने वाले सुपारी, अरवा चावल, धूप समेत अन्य समानों की खरीदारी करते नजर आए। दुकान से लेकर फुटपाथ तक लोगों की भीड़ जुटी रही। माहुरी नवयुवक समिति और विश्व हिंदू परिषद, हिंदू जागरण मंच और बजरंग दल फलों का स्टॉल लगाया था। फलों के दुकान से पूरा शहर भर चुका था। स्थायी तौर पर फल दुकानदारों के अलावा कई समाजिक संगठनों की ओर से शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर स्टॉल लगाकर कम दामों में फलों की ब्रिकी की जा रही थी।

ताकि व्रतियों को महंगाई की मार से थोड़ी राहत मिल सके। वहीं बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए दिनभर भीड़ लगी रही। कई सड़कों पर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। वहीं पूजा सामग्रियों की दुकानों में भी खरीदारी के लिए काफी भीड़ जुटी थी। वहीं शुक्रवार को सुबह भी खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में भीड़ जुटेगी। समाजिक संगठनों की ओर से बेचे जा रहे रहे फलों से शहर के लाखों व्रतियों को सस्ते दर पर फल मिला।

