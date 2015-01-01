पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:वरीय शिक्षकों की प्रोन्नति का अनुमोदन

गिरिडीह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेंच-डेस्क गड़बड़ी मामले में शिक्षक पर एफआईआर का आदेश

जिला शिक्षा स्थापना समिति की बैठक मंगलवार काे समाहरणालय सभाागार में हुई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता डीसी राहूल कुमार सिन्हा ने की। जिसमें जिले के प्रारंभिक विद्यालयों में कार्यरत शिक्षकों के ग्रेड-1 की सूची के अनुमोदन पर विचार करते हुए 31 मार्च तक कार्यरत शिक्षकों की ग्रेड-1 वरीयता सूची का अनुमोदन जिला शिक्षा स्थापना समिति द्वारा किया गया है। लेकिन त्रुटि के निराकरण के लिए जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक गिरिडीह को प्राधिकृत किया गया।

उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय धोबीडीह के सहायक शिक्षक, मो परवेज आलम के विद्यालय में अनुपस्थित रहने और एमडीए बंद पाए जाने एवं बेंच-डेस्क की राशि निकासी करने के बाद भी क्रय नहीं पर विभागीय कार्रवाई करने के साथ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने का भी निर्णय हुआ।

मो परवेज़ आलम द्वारा बेंच डेस्क क्रय केलिए निकासी की गई राशि को उत्क्रमित विद्यालय धोबीडीह, अंचल गिरिडीह के विद्यालय प्रबंधन समिति के बैंक खाते में जमा कराने के लिए उनके वेतनादि से कटौती कर जमा करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। उपायुक्त ने जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक को निर्देशित किया कि वित्तीय अनियमितता के कारण मो परवेज़ आलम के विरुद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराएं। बैठक में डीडीसी, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक, जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

पोशाक वितरण नहीं करने वाले शिक्षक को समिति ने बख्शा : प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी, पीरटांड़ द्वारा की गई अनुशंसा के आधार पर राजेंद्र कुमार राय सहायक शिक्षक उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय, दर्दमारा, अंचल पीरटांड़ को विद्यालय में विविध तिथियों पर अनुपस्थित रहने तथा वित्तीय वर्ष में प्राप्त पोशाक क्रय केलिए राशि की निकासी के बाद पोशाक वितरण नहीं करने और एमडीएम बंद रखने के संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण की मांग करने के बाद भी स्पष्टीकरण का उत्तर नहीं देने के कारण समिति द्वारा सर्वसम्मति से राजेंद्र कुमार राय को कड़ी चेतावनी के साथ निलंबन मुक्त करते हुए विभागीय कार्यवाही समाप्त कर उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय बिराजपुर अंचल डुमरी में पद स्थापित करने का निर्णय लिया गया। नागेश्वर राजवार, सहायक शिक्षक, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय, मटियाबेड़ा, अंचल डुमरी के योगदान की अस्वीकृति केलिए अनुमोदित करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें