निर्देश:निर्देशाें का पालन करते हुए ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी मनाएं, नियमों की अनदेखी पर कार्रवाई : डीसी

गिरिडीह2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए डीसी व एसपी ने पदाधिकारियाें काे दिए दिशा-निर्देश

ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी पर विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर प्रशासन अलर्ट मोड में आ गया है। डीसी राहुल कुमार सिन्हा व एसपी अमित रेणु ने कहा कि 30 अक्टूबर काे ईद-ए-मिलाद-उन-नबी त्योहार पैगम्बर मोहम्मद साहब का जन्मदिन मनाया जाना है। कहा कि कोविड-19 संक्रमण को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार व जिला प्रशासन के दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण में त्याेहार मनाएं।

इस दौरान मास्क, साफ सफाई, 2 गज की सामाजिक दूरी का पालन सुनिश्चित करें। यह पर्व मुस्लिम समुदाय लोगों द्वारा चांद के दृष्टिगोचर होने पर मनाई जाती है। इस त्याेहार में तकरीर, मिलाद, फातिहा, नात-ए-कलाम, आदि कार्यक्रम किए जाते हैं। संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि विधि व्यवस्था व संप्रदायिक सद्भाव बनाए रखने के लिए आवश्यक सुरक्षात्मक कार्रवाई करें।

