पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परेशानी:बिरहोरों ने जमीन हड़पने का आरोप लगाया, की शिकायत

गिरिडीह31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरिया थाना क्षेत्र के अमनारी बिरहोर टंडा के बिरहोरों ने कुछ लोगों पर जमीन हड़पने का आरोप लगाया है। इस बाबत वे मंगलवार को डीसी ऑफिस पहुंचे और मामले से अवगत कराया। डीसी को लिखे पत्र में करम बिरहोर, चुटा बिरहोर, झमन बिरहोर, मंगरु बिरहोर, पुनित बिरहोर, भगत बिरहोर, बुधन बिरहोर, भोला बिरहो, गुड़ा बिरहोर आदि ने कहा कि वे निहायत गरीब हैं। उन्हें 1966-67 में भूमि बंदोबस्ती कर 40-40 एकड़ भूमि पुनर्वास के लिए दिया गया था। उस जमीन पर कुछ लोग कब्जा कर रहे हैं। जबरन जेसीबी चलवाया जा रहा है। जिससे बिरहोर फिर से भूमि हीन हो गए हैं। इसलिए प्रशासन से गुहार है कि उन्हें उनकी जमीन दिलाई जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें