निर्देश:छठ घाटों की साफ-सफाई में जुटा निगम

गिरिडीह27 मिनट पहले
  • मेयर ने अरगाघाट की सफाई का का किया निरीक्षण, डीसी ने नियमित बिजली आपूर्ति के लिए अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

छठ पूजा की तैयारी जिला प्रशासन व नगर निगम ने शुरू कर दी है। ताकि पूजा के दिन व्रतियों व श्रद्धालुओं को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। क्योंकि पहले और दूसरे अर्ध्य के मौके पर श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ होती है। जिसमें शहर की हर सड़कों पर भारी भीड़ होती है। छठ घाटों की मरम्मत से लेकर सड़कों को भी दुरुस्त किया जाना जरूरी होता है।

लिहाजा उपायुक्त राहुल कुमार सिन्हा और मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान लगातार छठ घाटों की साफ सफाई को लेकर चर्चा कर रहे हैं। मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान ने मंगलवार को अरगाघाट का निरीक्षण किया। डीसी राहुल कुमार सिन्हा लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा को देखते हुए नगर वासियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान रखते हुए अधिकारियों को जरूरी निर्देश दिया है।

