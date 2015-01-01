पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:छठ घाटों पर उमड़ी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़, कोरोना का नहीं दिखा डर

गिरिडीह2 घंटे पहले
महापर्व छठ पर डुमरी के जमुनिया छठ घाट में श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़। यहां प्रत्येक वर्ष छठ पर काफी भीड़ जुटती है।
  • पारण के साथ ही 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास और महापर्व छठ का समापन
  • इस बार काफी संख्या में लोगों ने घर पर ही दिया अस्ताचलगामी व उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ का समापन उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य के साथ हो गया। शनिवार को व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास समाप्त हुआ और महाप्रसाद का वितरण हुआ। अर्ध्य को लेकर छठ घाटों में भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी थी। इस बार काफी संख्या में लोगों ने घर पर ही अस्ताचलगामी और उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। सुबह होते ही व्रती और श्रद्धालु छठ घाटों की ओर प्रस्थान कर चुके थे।

प्रमुख छठ घाट अरगाघाट में मकतपुर छठ पूजा समिति के मंच पर गिरिडीह विधायक सुदिव्य कुमार सोनू, माेंगिया स्टील के निदेशक गुणवंत सिंह आदि थे। प्रमुख छठ घाट अरगाघाट, बरगंडा आश्रम घाट, न्यू बरगंडा छठ घाट, शिवशक्ति घाट, बरगंडा स्थित आम घाट, कर्बला रोड स्थित दीनदयाल घाट, शास्त्री नगर, मेट्रोस गली छठ, सिहोडीह, सिरसिया छठ घाट समेत अन्य घाटों पर काफी भीड़ जुटी थी।

कुछ लोगों ने पहना था मास्क

अर्घ्य देने से लेकर घाट तक में कुछ लोगों ने ही मास्क पहना था। कहीं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराना संभव नहीं हो सका। हालांकि कई छठ घाटों में मास्क और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था प्रशासन के निर्देश पर किया था। भीड़ इतनी थी कि न तो सामाजिक दूरी का पालन किया गया और न ही लोग सजग दिखे।

सुरक्षा के थे व्यापक प्रबंध

छठ पूजा के दौरान भीड़ को देखते हुए प्रशासन की ओर से पुख्ता इंतजाम किया गया था। ताकि कहीं कोई घटना होने पर तुरंत उससे निबटा जा सके। पुलिस और प्रशासन के वरीय पदाधिकारी भी पेट्रोलिंग करते रहे। वहीं पुलिस के साथ दंडाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई थी।

