सड़क दुर्घटना:बेरमो में चुनाव ड्यूटी पर जा रहे सीआरपीएफ जवानों का ट्रक पलटा, 11 जवान घायल

गिरिडीह27 मिनट पहले
पलटा ट्रक। घायल जवानों में 9 जवान खुखरा कैम्प और दो जवान मधुबन कैम्प के हैं। 
मधुबन थाना क्षेत्र के चैनपुर के समीप डुमरी-गिरिडीह पथ पर शुक्रवार को सीआरपीएफ जवानों से भरे एक वाहन पलटने से वाहन में सवार 11 जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायल जवानों का क्षेत्र के एक निजी अस्पताल में प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद सभी को रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही गिरिडीह एसपी अमित रेणु सहित कमांडेंट अछूता नंद, डुमरी एसडीपीओ नीरज कुमार सिंह, निमियाघाट कैम्प के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट संजय चौैहान, मधुबन कैम्प के असिस्टेंट कमांडेंट राजवर्धन अस्पताल पहुंचे और घायल जवानों से मिलकर उनका हाल जाना। सभी जवान बेरमो विधानसभा का उपचुनाव कराने जा रहे थे।

घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि खुखरा और मधुबन कैम्प के 154 वीं बटालियन के सीआरपीएफ जवान 407 वाहन में सवार होकर उप-चुनाव के लिए बेरमो की ओर जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान चैनपुर के समीप मवेशियों के साथ सड़क पार कर रहे एक ग्रामीण को बचाने के क्रम में वाहन असंतुलित होकर पलट गई।

इस दुर्घटना में हेड कांस्टेबल प्रवीण कुमार, कांस्टेबल माधव दास, कांस्टेबल विकास कुमार सहित सीआरपीएफ जवान अब्दुल गफूर, जी रेड्डी प्रसाद, रविन्द्र गौढ़, रितेश कुमार, संदीप डे, नान भाई सरोज, दीनानाथ पंचाल और सुरजीत दास गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गये। घायल जवानों को पीछे से एक अन्य वाहन में आ रहे सीआरपीएफ जवानों ने अपने वाहन में बैठा कर इलाज के लिए घुजाडीह स्थित मीना जेनरल अस्पताल लाया। घायल जवानों में 9 जवान खुखरा कैम्प और दो जवान मधुबन कैम्प के हैं।

