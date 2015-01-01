पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल दूषित होने की आशंका:खंडौली डैम में मरीं मछलियां, यही पानी पीता है शहर, स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ेगा बुरा असर

गिरिडीह5 घंटे पहले
डैम में मरी हुई मछलियां
  • नगर निगम, पीएचइडी और मत्स्य विभाग को मछलियों के मरने की नहीं है जानकारी, कहा- पानी की जांच की जाएगी

गिरिडीह शहर को जिस खंडौली जलाशय से पीने का पानी मिलता है, वहां मछलियां मर रहीं हैं। डैम किनारे काफी संख्या में मछलियां मरी हुई पाई गई। जिससे डैम का पानी दूषित होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। यदि पानी दूषित हुआ तो इसका लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है। क्योंकि पूरा शहर इसी डैम का पानी पीता है। नल से शहर के हर घर को पानी जाता है और इस पानी को लोग सीधे रूप से पीने या भोजन बनाने और पीने में इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

बहुत कम लोग ही इस पानी को फिल्टर करते होंगे। हालांकि डैम में मछली मरने की जानकारी ना तो निगम को है और ना ही पीएचइडी और मत्स्य विभाग को। कुछ स्थानीय लोगों का मानना है कि मछली पालन द्वारा डैम में डाला गया मछली का बीज मरा है, जिसे डैम किनारे फेंक दिया गया है।

हालांकि अधिकारी पानी में अमोनिया होने की आशंका जाहिर कर रहे हैं। उप नगर आयुक्त और पीएचइडी के कार्यपालक अभियंता ने डैम में मछली मरने की जानकारी से इंकार किया। निगम में पीएचडी से मामले की जानकारी लेने को कहा और पीएचइडी ने निगम के हवाले डैम होने की बात कह अपना पल्ला झाड़ लिया।

मछलियां मरने की तस्वीर वायरल होने से घबराए लोग

साेमवार को काफी संख्या में मरी हुई मछलियां डैम किनारे देखी गई। जिसकी तस्वीर वायरल हुआ तो लोग आशंकित हो गए कि कहीं पानी प्रदूषित तो नहीं हो गया है, या पानी में किसी केमिकल मिलने के चलते तो मछलियां नहीं मर रहीं हैं। लोगों में भय इसलिए हो गया कि पूरा शहर इसी पानी को पीता है। यदि पानी प्रदूषित हुआ तो लोगों के स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है। हालांकि शहर को पानी फिल्टर होकर मिलता है, फिर भी लोगों में दहशत है।

पीएचईडी को पानी में अमोनिया होने की आशंका

नगर आयुक्त राजेश कुमार प्रजापति ने कहा कि डैम में मछलियां मरी है या नहीं यह मामला पीएचइडी का है। हालांकि वे पीएचइडी से इसकी जानकारी लेते हैं। वहीं पीएचइडी के कार्यपालक अभियंता ने कहा कि डैम नगर निगम के हवाले है। मछलियां मरी हैं तो इसकी जानकारी मत्स्य विभाग को होगी। वे विभाग से जानकारी लेंगे। हो सकता है कि पानी में अमोनिया नामक केमिकल की मात्रा होगी। जिससे मछलियां मर सकती है। लेकिन यह जांच का विषय है। मछली पालने वाले लोग ही इस बारे में बता सकते हैं।

बड़ी मछलियां नहीं मछली का बीज मरा है: स्थानीय एक व्यक्ति ने कहा कि बड़ी मछली नहीं बल्कि मछली का बीज मरा है। मछली पालकों ने मरा हुआ बीज छान कर फेंक दिया है। जो कि डैम किनारे दिख रहा है।

