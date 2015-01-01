पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:जिला उपभोक्ता फाेरम- न अध्यक्ष, न सदस्य; 9 महीने से जनसुनवाई नहीं, 252 मामले लंबित

गिरिडीह5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • औसतन 10 दिन में पहुंच रहा एक मामला, लोगों में जागरुकता की कमी, उपभोक्ताओं के हितों की रक्षा करने वाला जिला उपभोक्ता फोरम वीरान पड़ा

गिरिडीह जिला के उपभोक्ताओं के हितों की रक्षा करने वाला जिला उपभोक्ता फोरम वीरान पड़ा है। पिछले 9 माह से यहां अध्यक्ष का पद खाली है। जिसके कारण, यहां किसी मामले की जन सुनवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। वर्तमान में फोरम में लंबित मामलों का आंकड़ा 252 पहुंच गया है। तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष की सेवानिवृति होने के बाद से फॉरम में पिछले 10 माह में उपभोक्ताओं के सिर्फ 30 मामले ही आए हैं। दरअसल, जिला उपभोक्ता फॉरम में अध्यक्ष पद संभाल रहे अर्जुन मोदी पिछले फरवरी में रिटायर हो चुके हैं।

वहीं पुरुष सदस्य जयप्रकाश अग्रवाल जुलाई में रिटायर हुए हैं। जबकि महिला सदस्य का पद फरवरी 2018 से ही रिक्त है। इसके बाद से 10 माह होने को हैं और अध्यक्ष का पद खाली पड़ा है। फोरम में केवल अध्यक्ष ही नहीं, बल्कि पुरुष और महिला सदस्य का पद भी रिक्त है। वहीं जो अन्य तीन कर्मी कार्यरत हैं वे भी दूसरे विभागों में प्रतिनियुक्त हैं। वैसे काम काज नहीं होने के साथ उपभोक्ता फोरम कार्यालय भी जीर्ण शीर्ण अवस्था में पहुंच गया है। रंग रोगन के अभाव के साथ भवन भी टूटने लगे हैं। ​​​​​​

उपभाेक्ता दिवस के मौके पर पदभार ग्रहण करेंगे अध्यक्ष

जिला उपभोक्ता आयोग में अध्यक्ष का पद फरवरी 2020, पुरुष सदस्य का पद जुलाई 2020 और महिला सदस्य का पद फरवरी 2018 से खाली है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार इनमें अध्यक्ष व पुरुष सदस्य की नियुक्ति हो गयी है। उपभोक्ता दिवस के दिन 24 दिसंबर को वे लोग पदभार ग्रहण करेंगे।
- काजल कुमार दत्ता, ऑफिस असिस्टेंट, उपभोक्ता फोरम (जिला आयोग)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें