पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:नेशनल लाॅकडाउन टैलेंट हंट प्रतियोगिता को लेकर ई-स्मारिका का हुआ लोकार्पण

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेंटिंग में 257, काव्य लेखन में 227 एवं एकल अभिनय में 27 प्रतिभागियों ने लिया था हिस्सा

वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के भय के बीच यूथ कल्चरल सोसायटी ने जीवन में बदलाव लाने की दिशा में पहल की। ऑनलाइलन प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से विद्यार्थियों, कलाकारों और कला प्रेमियों को एक मंच दिया। यूथ कल्चरल सोसायटी की ओर से 11 और 12 अगस्त को ऑनलाइन पेंटिंग, काव्य लेख व एकल अभिनय प्रतियोगिता का सफल आयोजन कराया गया था।

प्रतियोगिता में 14 राज्यों के 563 प्रतिभागियों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस दौरान पेंटिंग में 257, काव्य लेखन में 227 एवं एकल अभिनय में 27 प्रतिभागियों की भागीदारी रही। निर्णायकों में पेंटिग के लिए हजारीबाग के उज्जवल घोष व उमेश कुमार, गाजीपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश के डॉ. राजकुमार सिंह व गिरिडीह के ललित नारायण कुशवाहा थे। एकल अभिनय में लखनऊ के विजय प्रकाश, हजारीबाग के दीपक कुमारव नुशरत संजीदह शामिल थे।

वहीं हिंदी काव्य लेखन के लिए गिरिडीह से बलभद्र, बोकारो से सत्येंद्र कुमार, कोडरमा से निकहल परवीन और अंग्रेजी काव्य लेखन के लिए धनबाद से डा पी शेखर और वर्षा सिंह, दुमका से डा अंजुला मुर्मू द्वारा सफल प्रतिभागियों का चयन किया गया। सभी केटेगरी के सफल प्रतिभागियों को ई-प्रमाण पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। यूथ कल्चरल सोसायटी की सचिव मुक्ता सिन्हा ने कहा कि सोसायटी की स्थापना 21 मई 2016 को की गयी।

अपने प्रारंभ काल से अब तक सोसायटी कला, संस्कृति व शिक्षा को उन्नत व समृ़िद्ध के लिए निरंतर क्रियाशील है। समाज के अंतिम पायदान के लोगों को कला, संस्कृति व शिक्षा से जोड़ने के लिए यूथ कल्चरल सोसायटी प्रतिबद्ध है। इस अवसर पर ई स्मारिका आह्वान का भी लोकार्पण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में डॉ. अली इमाम खान, डॉ. बलभद्र, डॉ. जाॅनी रूफिना तिर्की, बालेन्दु एस त्रिपाठी, ललित नारायण कुशवाहा, निक्की मिश्रा, दिव्या, अमन हेम्ब्रम आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें