कार्रवाई की तैयारी:7 सरकारी विभागों पर बिजली विभाग का 35 करोड़ का बकाया, बिजली विभाग के बड़े सरकारी बकाएदार

गिरिडीह24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी उपक्रमों के आगे बेबस विभाग, घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं पर रेस, अक्टूबर महीने में काटी 685 घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं की बिजली

(अभिनय कुमार) बिजली विभाग के द्वारा 10 हजार रुपया से ज्यादा का बकाया रखने वाले उपभोक्ताओं के खिलाफ लगातार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बकाया नहीं जमा करने वालों को नोटिस जारी किया जा रहा है, उसके बाद भी संज्ञान नहीं लेने पर कार्रवाई स्वरूप उनकी बिजली काटी जा रही है। इस क्रम में पिछले एक महीने के अंदर करीब 685 लोगों की बिजली काट दी गयी है।

घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के खिलाफ रेस होने वाला विभाग सरकारी विभागों के आगे लाचार साबित हो रहा है। अति आवश्यक सेवाओं में शामिल होने के कारण, विभाग उनपर कार्रवाई नहीं कर पा रहा है। विभाग की ओर से उपलब्ध कराए गए ऑकड़ों की बात करें, तो सिर्फ सात सरकारी विभागों पर ही बिजली विभाग का करीब 35 करोड़ रुपये का बकाया है। यह ऑकड़े भी मार्च 2020 तक के हैं। अभी बकाया और बढ गया होगा। िजसे वसूल पाने में बिजली विभाग अक्षम साबित हो रहा है।

विभाग रेस हुआ, तो बढ़ी वसूली

इधर विभाग के रेस होने का रिजल्ट भी नजर आने लगा है। सामान्य महीनों की अपेक्षा विभाग की वसूली भी बढ गयी है। बता दें कि बिल वसूली को लेकर विभाग ने कार्रवाई शुरू की, तो सिर्फ अक्टूबर माह में 685 लोगों की बिजली डिसकनेक्ट की। बिजली कटने के बाद उपभोक्ताओं की निंद खुली।

उपभोक्ताओं की कतार बिजली बिल जमा केन्द्रों के सामने नजर आने लगी। नतीजा यह हुआ कि अक्टूबर महीने में ही विभाग की वसूली बढ गयी। विभागीय सूत्रों से प्राप्त आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले अक्टूबर माह में सामान्य महीनों के औसत से 1 करोड़ रुपये की अधिक वसूली हुई।

सभी लोगों से आग्रह है कि बकाया विद्युत विपत्र तय समय पर जमा करें। अन्यथा उनपर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अति आवश्यक सेवा में आने के कारण नगर निगम, सदर अस्पताल आदि की बिजली नहीं काटी जा रही है। सरकारी विभागों की राशि एकमुश्त मिल जाती है। - अनुप बिहारी , विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता, बिजली

