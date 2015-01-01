पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरियाली:लॉकडाउन में फादर स्टीफन ने 7 एकड़ बंजर जमीन पर ला दी हरियाली

गिरिडीह40 मिनट पहले
  • जमुआ संत जाेसेफ स्कूल में लहलहा रहे केरल की पूवन केला की फसलें किसानाें के लिए आकर्षण का केन्द्र, बगैर पानी के भी हाे सकते हैं कई पेड़, पाैधे

लॉकडाउन के कारण मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह से सारे स्कूल बंद हैं। खासकर स्कूल व शिक्षण संस्थान इस लाॅकडाउन में ज्यादा प्रभावित रहा। सत्र 2020-21 शुरू हाेने ही वाला था कि लाॅकडाउन हाे गया और तब स्कूल पूर्णत: बंद हैं। स्कूल के गैर शैक्षणिक कर्मी पूर्णत: इस अवधि में बेराेजगार महसूस करने लगे। हालांकि स्कूल के कुछ शिक्षक ऑनलाइन क्लास लेने में व्यस्त रहे हैं तो नन टीचिंग स्टाफ मसलन बस चालक, सफाईकर्मी आदि के पास कोई काम नहीं बचा है। ऐसे समय में संत जोसफ स्कूल जमुआ के फादर स्टीफन ने लाॅकडाउन अवधि काे ऐसा खुशनुमा बना डाला कि यह इलाके के लिए मिशाल बन चुका है।

स्कूल के नन टीचिंग स्टाफ की मदद से उन्हाेंने स्कूल परिसर की 7 एकड़ बंजर जमीन को हरा भरा कर एक मिसाल कायम किया है। जिस फसल, पाैधे व पेड़ काे इस इलाके के किसानाें ने कभी नहीं देखा था, विद्यालय परिसर में फसल, पाैधे व पेड़ लगा कर आकर्षण का केन्द्र बिन्दु बने हुए हैं। क्याेंकि केरल में ये सारे पाैधे हाेते हैं। कई तरह के फल, सब्जी, दलहन और मसाला की फसलें लगाई और उसकी उपज भी है, जो इस क्षेत्र के किसानों के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बन गया है।

