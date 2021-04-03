पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्राइम:26 घंटे से बिचाली में दबाकर युवती को रखा, बेहोशी की हालत में परिजनों ने बरामद किया

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

26 घंटे से गायब नाबालिग लड़की अपने घर से 500 गज की दूरी पर बिचाली की ढेर में बेहोशी की हालत में मिली। जहां उसका हाथ-पैर बंधा था और मांग में सिंदूर डाला हुआ था। जहां पीड़िता ने पुलिस काे बताया कि उसके ही गांव का लड़का सुमन यादव उसकी मांग में जबरन सिंदूर डाल दिया और कहा कि अब वह उसकी पत्नी बन चुकी है।

उसने यह भी कहा कहा कि सिंदूर इसलिए डाल दिया कि अब उससे कोई शादी नहीं कर सकेगा। लड़की के भाई ने भी कहा कि सुमन लंबे समय से बहन को परेशान कर रहा था और शादी के लिए दबाव दे रहा था।

लड़की के बयान पर अपहरण का केस दर्ज

थाना प्रभारी नितीश कुमार ने बताया कि पीड़िता के बयान पर पचंबा थाना में अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पीड़िता ने अपने फर्द बयान में पुलिस काे बताया है कि वह अपने घर से पढ़ने के लिए स्कूल पचंबा जा रही थी। इसी क्रम में गांव के युवक सुमन यादव ने उसे पकड़ लिया और वह जबरन शादी करने की बात कहने लगा।

जब शादी करने से इंकार कर दिया ताे उसने गांव के खलिहान में ले गया और उसका हाथ पैर बांधकर जबरन उसकी मांग में सिंदूर डाल दिया। हालांकि लड़की ने एक अविश्वनीय बात ये भी कहा है कि बुधवार सुबह 9 बजे से गुरुवार 11 बजे तक वह उसी बिचाली के अंदर रही। उन्हाेंने अभियुक्त काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

स्कूल से लौटते समय दिया घटना को अंजाम

परिजनों ने बताया कि बच्ची बुधवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे स्कूल जाने के लिए घर से निकली, लेकिन जब देर शाम तक स्कूल से घर वापस नहीं आई ताे परिवार वाले उसकी खाेजबीन करने लगे। इसके बाद परिजनों ने उसके अपहरण की आशंका जताई और फिर उसके भाई ने पचंबा थाना में गुरुवार को अपहरण का मामला दर्ज कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें