लापरवाही से गई युवक की जान:बिना हेलमेट बाइक चला रहे युवक की ट्रक से टक्कर, सिर में चोट लगने से हुई मौत

गिरिडीह20 मिनट पहले
सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत के बाद घटनास्थल पर जुटे लोग।
  • टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि बाइक समेत दोनों युवक उछले और सड़क पर गिर गए
  • बाइक सवार चाचा-भतीजा द्वारपहरी से अपने घर जा रहे थे और इसी बीच यह घटना हुई

बाइक सवार युवक द्वारा हेलमेट ना पहनना एक बार फिर एक परिवार पर पहाड़ बन कर टूटा। सड़क हादसे में युवक के सिर पर चोट लगी और उसकी घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसा बुधवार को मुफ्फसिल और जमुना के सीमा क्षेत्र द्वारपहरी विश्वकर्मा मंदिर के सामने हुआ। बाइक के पीछे बैठा युवक, मृतक का भतीजा इस दुर्घटना में जख्मी हो गया। हादसा ट्रक और बाइक में आमने-सामने की टक्कर से हुआ।

मृतक की पहचान बड़का सोरेन (35) के रूप में की गई। बड़का सोरेन अपने भतीजे मुन्ना सोरेन के साथ द्वारपहरी आया था और वापस घर जाने के दौरान यह हादसा हुआ। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार, बड़का बाइक चला रहा था और सामने से सिमेंट लोडेड ट्रक आ रहा था। दोनों की रफ्तार तेज थी और इसी बीच ट्रक ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि बाइक समेत दोनों युवक उछले और सड़क पर गिर गए। बड़का के सिर में जबरदस्त चोट लगी और उसने वहीं दम तोड़ दिया। जबकि मुन्ना जख्मी हो गया। मौके पर जुटे स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। इधर, दुर्घटना के बाद ड्राइवर ट्रक लेकर भाग निकला। पर कुछ दूरी पर पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया। जबकि ड्राइवर फरार है।

