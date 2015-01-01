पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य 2000 रुपए, लेकिन बिचौलिया किसानों से मात्र 1100 प्रति क्विंटल खरीद रहे धान

गिरिडीह3 घंटे पहले
  • जमाबंदी जमीन का फायदा उठा रहे बिचौलिये समेत पैक्स संचालक

गिरिडीह जिला के 13 प्रखंडों में सरकार की ओर से खरीफ धान का निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 2 हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल है। लेकिन जमाबंदी जमीन का दस्तावेज आनलाइन अपडेट नहीं रहने के कारण प्रायः किसान निर्धारित समर्थन मूल्य के लाभ से वंचित हो जा रहे हैं और इसका एकमुश्त लाभ कथित बिचौलिया उठा रहे हैं। इन बिचौलियों का संबंधित पैक्स के अध्यक्ष व सचिव से सांठगांठ बताया जाता है। इसके एवज में कथित बिचौलिये नजराना राशि भी देते हैं।

या तो बिचौलियों की राइस मिल वालों से सीधे तौर पर सेटिंग बतायी जाती है। अगर जमाबंदी जमीन वाले कुछ किसान हल्का कर्मचारी से आनलाइन दस्तावेज अपडेट कराना चाहते हैं तो उनसे मनमाफिक घूस बतौर रकम की मांग की जाती है। इस कारण वे मजबूरन चाह कर भी दस्तावेज आनलाइन कराना नहीं चाहते हैं। चंद्रखो पंचायत के किसान अधीर प्रसाद का कहना था कि उनका जमाबंदी जमीन का उनके नाम से आनलाइन अपडेट दस्तावेज नहीं है।

इस कारण वह चाह कर भी पैक्स में सीधे तौर पर धान नहीं बेच पाते हैं। खलिहान खाली करने और घर में धान संग्रहण का पर्याप्त जगह नहीं रहने के कारण वे नहीं चाहते हुए भी 11 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल कथित बिचौलिया के पास धान बेचने को विवश हैं। धनवार प्रखंड के धर्मपुर पंचायत के किसान उमेश सिंह का कहना था कि पैक्स की ओर से किसान होने के शर्त के तहत मांगे जा रहे दस्तावेज की जटिलताओं के कारण वे न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर पैक्स में धान नहीं देकर बिचौलिया के पास बेचने को बाध्य हैं।

गोरहंद के किसान संतोष यादव का कहना है कि उन्हें रुपए की तुरंत जरूरत पड़ती है लेकिन पैक्स की लंबी प्रक्रिया के कारण वे धैर्य रखने में असमर्थ हैं और वे बिचौलिया को कम दाम पर धान देने को बाध्य हैं। करगाली पंचायत के पंचम यादव का कहना था कि खलिहान से ही धान बिक जाता है और नगद राशि भी मिल जाती है। पैक्स में जमीन दस्तावेज मांगे जाने की शर्त जटिल है।

जिले के 37 धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र में धान की बोहनी तक नहीं

जिले के किसानों से सरकार के समर्थन मूल्य पर धान अधिप्राप्ति किए जाने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा जिले में 37 धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द खोले जा चुके है। धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र खोले जाने में एक सप्ताह से अधिक समय बीत जाने के बाद भी धान इन केन्द्रों में अब तक धान की बोहनी भी नहीं हुई है।

जिले किसान अपनी धान को औने पौने दाम पर बिचौलियों के पास बेचने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। जिले के धान व्यवसायी किसानों के घर घर जाकर धान क्रय करने का काम कर रहे हैं। धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र में धान नहीं लिए जाने के कारण किसान विवश होकर बिचौलियों के पास 1500 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल धान बेच रहे हैं।

