पहल:स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्रों को हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर में करेंगे विकसित

गिरिडीह28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहरी और ग्रमीण क्षेत्रों में बढ़ाई जाएगी चिकित्सा सुविधा, इसके लिए सात लाख और चार लाख का प्रावधान

सिटी रिपोर्टर|गिरिडीह ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और शहरी क्षेत्र में स्वास्थ्य उप केंद्रों को हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए सात लाख रुपए और चार लाख रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। चिह्नित स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में बेडिंग, पानी, शौचालय, बिजली की सुविधा, खिड़की, दरवाजे की मरम्मत, क्षतिग्रस्त छत, फर्श एवं दीवार की मरम्मत, चाहरदीवारी और रंग-रोगन किया जाएगा। अनाबद्ध निधि आदि मद से कई सेंटर का जीर्णोद्धार कराया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही जिला स्तरीय निधि से कई स्थानों पर पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता संबंधित व्यवस्था कराई गई है। उपायुक्त ने कार्यपालक अभियंता, ग्रामीण विकास विशेष प्रमंडल को निर्देशित किया है कि जिले के सभी 34 उप स्वास्थ्य एवं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस सेंटर्स के रूप में विकसित करने एक सप्ताह के भीतर प्राक्कलन उपलब्ध कराएं। पूर्व में इन भवनों में मरम्मत, जीर्णोद्धार, पेयजल, शौचालय आदि संबंधी कराए गए या कराए जा रहे कार्यों को प्राक्कलन में शामिल नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जीर्णोद्धार संबंधित कार्यों में हेल्थ एवं वैलनेस सेंटर्स संबंधी प्रावधानों का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। वांछित प्राक्कलन तैयार करने में किसी कार्य विशेष केलिए संशय की स्थिति में सिविल सर्जन एवं जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक, सदर अस्पताल, जिला गिरिडीह से संपर्क स्थापित कर निर्धारित मानदंडों के अनुरूप प्राक्कलन तैयार कर समर्पित करेंगे। इसका उद्देश्य चिकित्सा सुविधा को बेहतर बनाना है।

इन भवनों की होगी मरम्मत

बगोदर प्रखंड के बगोदर उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खेसखरी और उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, तिरला की मरम्मत और पुन:स्थापन का कार्य शुरू किया जाना है। बिरनी प्रखंड के उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, सितलटोला और उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, तेलोडीह और उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, पेशम की मरम्मत और पुन:स्थापन का कार्य शुरू किया जाना है।

वैलनेस सेंटर्स का उद्देश्य

आयुष्मान भारत योजना के तहत हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स देश भर में शुरू किया गया है। इस सेंटर्स पर मरीजों को नि:शुल्क उपचार की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स की स्थापना लोगों तक समग्र स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं पहुंचाने और बीमारियों से बचाव के मकसद से की जा रही है।

नियमों के अनुसार क्रियान्वयन

निविदा एवं क्रियान्वयन पीडब्ल्यूडी कोड एवं विभागीय वित्तीय नियमावली के प्रावधानों के अनुरूप करेंगे। कार्यकारी एजेंसी सीएस एवं जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक, सदर अस्पताल से संपर्क स्थापित कर संबंधित उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में हेल्थ एंड वेलनेस सेंटर्स के दिशा निर्देश के अनुरूप कार्य कराना सुनिश्चित करेंगे।

