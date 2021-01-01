पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छानबीन:मकतपुर बाजार में भीड़ के बीच घुसी तेज रफ्तार जीप, 8 लोग घायल, दो के पैर टूटे

गिरिडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • जीप पर सवार 5 युवक वाहन छोड़ भागे, पुलिस ने हरियाणा नंबर की जीप को अपने कब्जे में लिया

गिरिडीह शहर का मकतपुर बाजार जहां हर शाम ऐसी भीड़ हाेती है कि बाईक पार करना मुश्किल हो जाता है। इसी बीच जब भीड़ उफान पर था, उसी वक्त एक खुली जीप रफ्तार लोगों को कुचलते हुए भीड़ में जा घुसा। जीप में चालक सहित 5 लोग सवार थे, जो लोगाें को कुचलते हुए भागने की फिराक में था। हालांकि अफरा-तफरी के बीच लोगों ने इधर-उधर भाग कर किसी तरह जान तो बचा ली, लेकिन जीप की चपेट में आकर 8-10 लाेग जख्मी हो गए। किसी का पैर टूट गया जो किसी का था। जबकि कई लोग चोटल हाे गए। अचानक रफ्तार के साथ लोगों को कुचलते हुए पहुंची जीप को देख लोग हैरत में पड़ गए और लोग खुद संभलकर कुछ समझ पाते इसी बीच भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर जीप में सवार सभी 5 युवक गाड़ी छोड़ भागने में सफल हो गया।

घायलों में अधिकांश सड़क किनारे फूटपाथ दुकानदार हैं, जिसे आनन-फानन में स्थानीय लोगों सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इसके साथ ही लोगों का आक्रोश भड़क उठा और सारा गुस्सा जीप को तोड़ फोड़कर शांत किया। कुछ लोग गाड़ी को आग के हवाले करने की तैयारी में थे, लेकिन स्थानीय दुकानदारों ने यह कह कर मना कर दिया कि आग लगाने से आसपास के दुकानों को भी क्षति पहुंच सकती है। इसी बीच नगर थाना की पुलिस भी पहुंच गई और जीप को नगर थाना ले गई। जीप किसकी है यह फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। लेकिन चर्चा है कि बोड़ो निवासी मो बादशाह पिता मो मोईन की है, जो हरियाणा की सेकेंड हेंड गाड़ी है। हालांकि जीप में नंबर एचएआर10ए-4101 अंकित है। लेकिन जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में इस नंबर की गाड़ी का कोई डिटेल मौजूद नहीं है। चुनाव में नोमिनेशन के वक्त कई प्रत्याशियों ने इस गाड़ी को किराए पर लिया था।

