देर रात हुआ हादसा:गिरिडीह में ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आकर बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, डुमरी जाने के दौरान हुई दुर्घटना

गिरिडीह23 मिनट पहले
मृतक की पहचान फलजीत महतो के रूप में की गई। (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)
  • हादसा बगोदर थाना क्षेत्र के घघरी टोल प्लाजा के पास हुआ
  • मृतक बगोदर थाना क्षेत्र के करमबा गांव का रहने वाला था

बगोदर थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार की देर रात बाइक सवार एक युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। युवक बगोदर से डुमरी की ओर जा रहा था और इसी दौरान ट्रैक्टर की चपेट में आ गया। मौके पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई।

मृतक की पहचान फलजीत महतो के रूप में की गई। वो बगोदर थाना क्षेत्र के करमबा गांव का रहने वाला था। रात में अपनी बाइक से डुमरी की ओर जा रहा था। जैसे ही घघरी टोल प्लाजा के पास पहुंचा, ट्रैक्टर ने सामने से जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में फलजीत महतो की मौत हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने फौरन इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी गई।

