निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधि के खिलाफ पहली कार्रवाई:गिरिडीह मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान अयोग्य घाेषित, सरकार ने किया बर्खास्त

गिरिडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरिडीह मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान काे अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया है। (फाइल)
  • एससी के फर्जी जाति प्रमाण पत्र पर चुनाव लड़ने के मामले में पाए गए दाेषी
  • नगर विकास सचिव ने जारी किया आदेश

गिरिडीह मेयर सुनील कुमार पासवान काे अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया गया है। नगर विकास विभाग ने उनपर सीधी कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें बर्खास्त कर दिया। झारखंड के शहरी नगर निकाय किसी निर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधि के खिलाफ यह पहली कार्रवाई है। राज्यपाल के आदेश से विभागीय सचिव विनय कुमार चाैबे ने इससे संबंधित आदेश गुुरुवार काे जारी कर दिया।

अनुसूचित जाति का फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र पर चुनाव लड़ने का आराेप सही पाए जाने के बाद पासवान पर यह कार्रवाई की गई। दरअसल, अनुसूचित जाति के लिए आरक्षित गिरिडीह नगर निगम के मेयर के पद पर सुनील कुमार पासवान का चयन वर्ष 2018 में हुआ था। उनके खिलाफ झामुमो कार्यकर्ता ने उनके जाति प्रमाण पत्र काे संदिग्ध बताते हुए जांच की मांग की थी। इसके बाद गिरिडीह के डीसी ने जाति प्रमाण पत्र काे गलत बताते हुए रद्द कर दिया।

डीसी ने 2 दिसंबर 2019 काे पत्र के माध्यम से सरकार काे बताया कि प्रमाण पत्र में अंकित मूल निवास स्थान प्रमाणित नहीं हाेने की वजह से यह कार्रवाई की गई है। इसके बाद यह मामला राज्य निर्वाचन आयाेग और नगर विकास विभाग के बीच चलते रहा। आखिरकार झारखंड नगर पालिका निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधि नियमावली 2020 के प्रावधानों के तहत पासवान काे पद से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया।

