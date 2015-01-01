पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरना कल:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू हाेगा सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व छठ

गिरिडीह2 घंटे पहले
  • बाजार में पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी के लिए उत्साह के साथ पहुंचे व्रती, फलों की कीमतों में बढ़ोतरी

सूर्य उपासना और लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत बुधवार को नहाय-खाय के साथ होगी। गुरुवार को खरना है। जिले में पर्व की तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में हैं। मंगलवार काे श्रद्धालुओं ने नहाय-खाय की तैयारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच कर लौकी, चने की दाल, अरवा चावल आदि की खरीदारी की। काेराेनाकाल के बीच लोगों में उत्साह का माहौल देखने को मिला। छठ महापर्व में आस्था के साथ स्वच्छता और शुद्धता का अधिक ख्याल रखा जाता है।

व्रती स्नान-ध्यान के बाद चार दिवसीय व्रत का संकल्प लेंगे। इसके बाद चावल, चने की दाल, लौकी की सब्जी तैयार कर उसका भोग लगाएंगे और प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे। गुरुवार को व्रती खरना करेंगे। दूध, गुड़ और चावल की खीर तैयार करेंगे। विधिवत पूजा-अर्चना के बाद भोग लगाएंगे और जल ग्रहण करेंगे। इसके बाद 36 घंटे के निरजला व्रत की शुरुआत हो जाएगी।

छठ बिहार का सबसे लोकप्रिय त्योहार है। यह दीवाली के चौथे दिन से शुरू होता है। इसलिए उसे छठ पर्व कहा जाता है। छठ पर्व के पहले दिन कार्तिक शुक्ल चतुर्थी नहाय-खाय के रूप में मनाया जाता है। सबसे पहले घर की सफाई कर उसे पवित्र किया जाता है। इसके बाद छठव्रती स्नान कर पवित्र तरीके से बने शुद्ध शाकाहारी भोजन ग्रहण कर व्रत की शुरुआत करते हैं।

व्रत से संतान और धन की होती है प्राप्ति

पौराणिक कथाओं के अनुसार भारत के सूर्यवंशी राजाओं के मुख्य पर्व में एक था। कहा जाता है कि सम्राट जरासंध के पूर्वज को कुष्ठ रोग हो गया था। इस रोग से निजात पाने हेतु राज्य के ब्राह्मणों ने सूर्य देव की उपासना की थी। राजा के पूर्वज को रोग से छुटकारा मिल गया। इसके पश्चात छठ पर्व किया जाता है। श्रद्धा भाव से करने पर संतान और धन की प्राप्ति होती है।

शहर की पूजा समितियां लगाएंगी फलों के स्टॉल

छठ पूजा में फलों की कीमताें में अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि न हो, इसे लेकर प्रत्येक वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी विभिन्न पूजा समितियां तैयारी में जुट गयी है। शहर में विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर इनके द्वारा स्टॉल लगाये जाने की तैयारी है। माहुरी समाज के विवेक गुप्ता ने बताया कि पूजा को लेकर फलों का स्टाॅल मकतपुर के बजाय टॉवर चौक के समीप लगाया जाएगा। वहीं साहू समाज के सुमीत कुमार ने बताया कि प्रत्येक वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी समाज की तरफ से फलों का स्टॉल लगाया जायेगा।

छठ की तैयारियों में जुटे लोग, बाजार में रौनक

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ को लेकर बाजार में रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। शहर में हर तरफ छठ पूजा के सामान की छोटी बड़ी दुकान सज गयी है। व्रति अभी से ही खरीददारी में जुट गए हैं। व्रती नहाय खाय और खरना की तैयारी में जुटे हैं। शहर के मकतपुर चौक, बड़ा चौक, काली बाड़ी, टॉवर चौक, तिरंगा चौक, कार्मेल स्कूल मोड़, पचंबा आदि इलाकों में छठ का बाजार सज चुका है। छठ पूजा को लेकर कोशी, पीतल, सुप, दउरा, गन्ना, नारियल, सेब, केला समेत पूजा से संबंधित सामग्रियों की खरीददारी शुरू हो गई है। छठ पर्व पर लोग पूजा के लिए लोग छोटी से छोटी चीज को जुटाने में लग गये हैं।

