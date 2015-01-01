पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:तेलहन की खेती के लिए मुफ्त मिलेगा सरसो बीज

गिरिडीह33 मिनट पहले
  • यह जानकारी जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी धीरेंद्र कुमार पांडेय ने शुक्रवार को दी

केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा तेलहन फसल उत्पादन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए किसानों को नि:शुल्क सरसों बीज दिया जाएगा। सभी प्रखंडों में कृषि पदाधिकारी और तकनीकी पदाधिकारी बीज वितरण किय जा रहा है। यह जानकारी जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी धीरेंद्र कुमार पांडेय ने शुक्रवार को दी।

कहा कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा किसानों को नि:शुल्क सरसों बीज वितरण करने के लिए जिला कृषि कार्यालय गिरिडीह को 400 क्विंटल सरसों बीज उपलब्ध कराया गया। डीएओ ने किसानों से आग्रह किया कि जो किसान तेलहन के लिए सरसों बीज अपने खेतों में लगाना चाहते हैं वे बीएओ से संपर्क कर बीज प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

