पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:आरोपी को पक्ष रखने के लिए पुलिस ने भेजा नोटिस

बगोदर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बगोदर पुलिस ने धारा 41 ए के तहत की कार्रवाई

बगोदर पुलिस ने कांड संख्या 158 /20 मामले के आरोपी मंझिलाडीह निवासी जितेंद्र राय उर्फ सुमन समेत अन्य को दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 41ए के तहत मंगलवार को नोटिस भेजकर मामले में थाना अथवा न्यायालय में अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा गया है।

भेजी गई नोटिस में कहा गया है कि आपके द्वारा मामले के बाबत पक्ष नहीं रखे जाने पर दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 41ए का उल्लंघन माना जाएगा और कार्यवाही की जाएगी। बगोदर थाने में कार्यरत सहायक अवर निरीक्षक विक्रम कुमार बाउरी के हस्ताक्षर से जितेंद्र राय समेत अन्य को नोटिस जारी की गई है।

समझा जाता है कि समाजसेवी कुंजलाल साहू द्वारा मंगलवार को बगोदर थाने में एक नोटिस के विरुद्ध में जवाब देते हुए बगोदर पूर्वी पंचायत समिति सदस्य सुनील कुमार स्वर्णकार की कांड संख्या 155/20 मामले में गिरफ्तारी मामले में दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता 41ए का अनुपालन नहीं किए जाने का आरोप लगाने के पश्चात पुलिस ने अनुपालन करना शुरू कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें