जांच:एसीबी की जांच से प्रदीप व परवेज की बढ़ी बेचैनी

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • इससे पहले 3 नवंबर को भी टीम जांच करने पहुंची प्रदीप गोस्वामी व परवेज आलम के घर पहुंची थी

गिरिडीह समाहरणालय में स्थापना शाखा में प्रधान लिपिक पद पर पदस्थापित प्रदीप गोस्वामी व राजधनवार प्रखंड कार्यालय में पदस्थापित परवेज आलम के खिलाफ चल रही आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले की जांच अब अंतिम चरण में है। एसीबी की टीम इन दोनों कर्मियों के संपत्ति की जांच में जुटी है। यही कारण है कि टीम का लगातार गिरिडीह दौरा हो रहा है। सोमवार को भी एक टीम इस मामले में गिरिडीह पहुंची थी। इससे पहले 3 नवंबर को भी टीम जांच करने पहंुची प्रदीप गोस्वामी व परवेज आलम के घर पहुंची थी।

धनबाद एसीबी विभाग के अनुरोध पर मंत्रिमंडल सचिवालय एवं निगरानी विभाग रांची के तकनीकी परीक्षक कोषांग के अधीक्षण अभियंता राजेश कुामर के नेतृत्व में यह टीम पहुंची थी और मकान के अलावा तमाम चल व अचल संपत्तियों के कीमत का आकलन किया गया। तकनीकी परीक्षक कोषांग की टीम यह रिपोर्ट जल्द ही एसीबी को सौंपेगी। गौरतलब है कि प्रदीप गोस्वामी का मकान पंजाबी मोहल्ला व परवेज आलम का मकान भंडारीडीह मंे स्थित है। बता दें कि मोहलीचुवां के पीडीएस डीलर सुनील कुमार लहेरी की शिकायत पर इन दोनों कर्मियों के विरूद्ध आय से अधिक संपत्ति अर्जित करने का मामला दर्ज किया गया था। जिसमें प्रदीप गोस्वामी के विरुद्ध एसीबी में 05/2019 व लोकायुक्त में 01/2019 एवं परवेज आलम के विरूद्ध एसीबी में 06/2019 व लोकायुक्त में 10/2018 के तहत दर्ज है। इसके बाद ही गिरिडीह अनुमंडल कार्यालय में उर्दू टंकक के पद पर पदस्थापित परवेज आलम को राजधनवार तबादला कर दिया गया। लेकिन प्रदीप गोस्वामी अब भी स्थापना शाख में ही बने हुए हैं।

