जनसुनवाई:जिला परिषद सभागार में महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गांरटी योजना के तहत हुई जनसुनवाई

गिरिडीह5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा में गड़बड़ी पर जेईई व रोजगार सेवक पर जुर्माना

जिला परिषद सभागार में महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गांरटी योजना के तहत शुक्रवार को जिला स्तरीय जन सुनवाई कार्यक्रम का आयेाजन किया गया। इस सुनवाई कार्यक्रम समारेाह में डीडीसी शशि भूषण मेहरा, डीआरडीए डायरेक्टर आलोक कुमार, जिला परिषद उपाघ्यक्ष कामेश्वर पासवान, जिप सदस्य प्रमीला मेहरा, श्रम अधीक्षक रविशंकर प्रसाद, जिला परियोजना पदाधिकारी बसंत कुमार, राज्य रिसोर्स पर्सन रामदेव विश्वबंधु, जिला रिसोर्स पर्सन बैजनाथ बैजू ने मुुख्य रुप से हिस्सा लिया। जन सुनवाई कार्यक्रम में जिले के बेंगाबाद, गांडेय, जमुआ, गिरिडीह एवं डुमरी प्रखंड के बीडीओ, जेईई, रोजगार सेवक, पंचायत सेवक भी शामिल हुए। लेकिन शुक्रवार को मुख्य रूप से जमुआ प्रखंड की ही जनसुनवाई हुई। जिसमें जमुआ प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायतोंं में मनरेगा के तहत चलाई जा रही विकास योजना में भारी अनियमितता उजागर हुई।

अनियमितता में मुख्य रूप से मजदूरों के भुगतान में गड़बड़ी, रॉ मेटेरियल देने वाले वेंडरों की गड़बड़ी सामने आई। लिहाजा जूरी के सदस्यों ने जमुआ प्रखंड के जरीडीह पंचायत में गड़बड़ी को लेकर जेईई को 1000 रुपए, धुरगड़गी पंचायत में गड़बड़ी को ले जेईई को 500 रुपए, पोबी पंचायत के रोजगार सेवक को 100 रुपए, साली पंचायत के वेंडर बाबा बैजनाथ को 500 रुपए, तारा पंचायत के रोजगार सेवक को 250 रुपए एवं पंचायत सेवक को 250 रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया। इस संबंध में डीडीसी ने कहा कि मनरेगा रिसोर्स पर्सन के द्वारा मनरेगा विकास योजना की समीक्षा की जा रही है। इस योजना में अनियमितता करने वाले मनरेगा कर्मचारियों को अर्थदंड लगाया जा रहा है। इस जुर्माना को जन सुनवाई समारोह में जमा करने का निर्देश जारी की गई है।

