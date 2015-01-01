पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गठन:दीपावली काे ले मिठाई दुकानांे से लिया सैंपल, गुणवत्ता बनाए रखने की हिदायत

गिरिडीह39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गत वर्ष गिरिडीह जिले में पकड़ी गई थी मिलावटी मिठाइयां, कई नामचीन होटल रहे थे महीनांे तक सील, मिलावटी मिठाई के कारोबार को लेकर डीसी ने किया अलर्ट, टीम का गठन

दीपावली आगमन के साथ ही गिरिडीह शहरी क्षेत्र व आसपास के इलाके में मिठाईयों की गुणवत्ता बिगड़ने लगी है। दूध की जगह केमिकल का धड़ल्ले से इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। कहने को खोआ की मिठाई है, लेकिन उसके जगह अन्य सामानों का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। दीपावली के मौके पर पिछले कई सालों से गिरिडीह जिले में मिलावटी मिठाई कारोबार का धंधा फलफूल रहा है। पिछले कई सालों से शहर के कई नामचीन होटलों में छापामारी कर मिलीवटी मिठाई को जब्त करने के साथ-साथ होटलों को सील भी किया जा चुका है।

गिरिडीह के तत्कालीन एसडीएम विजया जाधव के कार्यकाल में आधे दर्जन से अधिक मिष्टान होटलों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई थी और महीनों तक होटल व गोदाम को सील रखा गया था। पिछली कार्रवाई से भयभीत होटल संचालक मिलावटी मिठाई का कारोबार इस साल भी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन इसका तरीका बदल दिया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक काउंटर में सजाकर जो मिठाईयां रखी जाती है, उसकी क्वालिटी सही होती है, लेकिन साईड में मिलावटी मिठाईयों का स्टॉक रखा जाता है। जिसे ग्राहकों की भीड़ के बीच आसानी से खपाया जाता है। मिलावटी मिठाईयांे की धड़ल्ले से हो रही खरीद-बिक्री की गुप्त सूचना पर गिरिडीह उपायुक्त राहुल कुमार सिन्हा की पैनी नजर है। उपायुक्त के निर्देश के आलोक में मिलावटी मिठाइयों की सैंपल जांच हेतु कमेटी गठित कर दी गई है। इसी क्रम में टीम ने मंगलवार को गिरिडीह शहरी क्षेत्र के एक दर्जन से अधिक मिष्टान दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण किया और स्टॉक मिठाईयों का सेंपल कलेक्ट किया है।

