विरोध प्रदर्शन:अनिश्चितकालीन आमरण-अनशन पर बैठे हैं शिक्षक व शिक्षकेत्तरकर्मी

गिरिडीह26 मिनट पहले
  • एसडीएम की अनुमति बगैर डीईओ कार्यालय के समक्ष कर रहे अनशन

राजधनवार में अनुदानित उच्च विद्यालय लाटो नायक नावागढ़- चट्‌टी के शिक्षक, शिक्षकेत्तर कर्मी व अन्य बगैर सदर एसडीएम से अनुमति लिए मंगलवार से डीईओ कार्यालय के समक्ष अनशन पर बैठ गए। अनशन पर बैठे कर्मियों के हाथ में तख्ती भी था जिस पर नारा लिखा हुआ था..हमारी मांगें पूरी करो, शासी निकाय का पुर्नगठन अविलंब करो, अयोग्य सीपीइडी प्रधानाध्यापक को हटाओ, वरीय उच्च योग्यताधारी बीएड, एमएड को प्रधानाध्यापक बनाओ लिखा था। निवेदक बतौर समाजसेवी सह भाजपा लिखा हुआ था।

क्या है मामला : लाटो नायक उवि नावागढ़-चट्‌टी अनुदानित उवि है। शासी निकाय के अध्यक्ष वर्तमान विधायक, सचिव एसडीएम, सदस्य डीईओ, समाज के बुद्धिजीवी, प्रधानाध्यापक व अन्य कार्यकारिणी में शामिल होते हैं। प्रत्येक 03 साल में नये प्रबंध समिति का गठन शासी निकाय के अध्यक्ष विधायक व अन्य सदस्यों की उपस्थिति में होनी होती है। डीईओ पुष्पा कुजूर का इस संदर्भ में कहना था कि कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य बतौर नया प्रबंध समिति बनाने का आदेश अनुदानित विद्यालय नावागढ़-चट्‌टी को दे चुके हैं। शासी निकाय के अध्यक्ष विधायक एवं सचिव एसडीएम होते हैं। समिति का दायित्व बनता है कि समिति पुर्नगठन के लिए धनवार विधायक और खोरीमहुआ एसडीएम से आग्रह पूर्वक किसी दिन का समय तय करें और उन्हें भी सूचित करें।

