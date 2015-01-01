पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेंडर:टोल टैक्स से निगम को अब हर दिन लगभग 45 हजार का अधिक मुनाफा

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  • आरडी रोडवेज को मिला निगम के छह प्वाइंट का टोल, शादाब 69,500 रुपए की बोली लगा कर रनर

निगम क्षेत्र में रोड टोल वसूली का टेंडर सोमवार को फाइनल हो गया। टेंडर में 14 लोगों ने बोली लगाई। जिसमें सबसे ऊंची बोली 70 हजार रुपया प्रति दिन लगा कर आरडी रोडवेज ने टंेडर अपने नाम कर लिया। आराडी रोडवेज के प्रोपराइटर पूर्व नप अध्यक्ष दिनेश यादव के भाई दीपक यादव हैं। पहले भी इस परिवार ने टोल टैक्स का टेंडर लिया था। मुनाफे में पिछला अनुभव को देखते हुए इस बार भी ऊंची बोली लगा कर टेंडर ले लिया।

69 हजार 500 रुपया की बोली लगा कर दूसरे नंबर पर शादाब आफताब रहे और 58 हजार 100 रुपया की बोली लगा कर तीसरे नंंबर पर शंकर यादव रहे। इस टेंडर से निगम क्षेत्र को हर दिन अब पहले से कम से कम 40-45 हजार रुपए का मुनाफा रोज होगा। क्योंकि टेंडर से पहले निगम विभागीय तौर पर ही टोल पर वसूली कर रहा था। जिसमें निगम को 20-25 हजार रुपया तक मिल पाता था। जबकि अब हर दिन निगम को टोल से 70 हजार मिलेगा। टेंडर 31 मार्च 2021 तक के लिए किया गया है। टेंडर मेें उप नगर आयुक्त राजेश कुमार प्रजापति, सहायक अभियंता अजीत कुमार, नरेश कुमार, कनीय अभियंता विमल सोरेन, सिटी मैनेजर मंजूर आलम, विशाल सुमन, प्रधान सहायक रामकुमार सिन्हा आदि थे।

