पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गिरिडीह अंचल में प्रतिनियुक्त सीआई लवकेश सिंह डेढ़ माह में ही हटाए गए

गिरिडीह5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्य में शिथिलता व लगातार शिकायतों से राजस्व प्रशासन की छवि धूमिल होने का आरोप : डीसी

गिरिडीह अंचल में प्रतिनियुक्त सीआई लवकेश सिंह को डेढ़ माह बाद ही गिरिडीह अंचल से हटा दिया गया है और दो दिनों के भीतर उन्हें मूल रूप से जमुआ सीआई पद पर नियमित रूप से योगदान करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। गिरिडीह अंचल के लंबित कार्यों को निष्पादित करने व सुव्यवस्थित तरीके से कार्य निबटाने हेतु 22 सितंबर 2020 को जिम्मेवारी सौंपी गई थी। लेकिन व्यवस्था उलटा पड़ गया।

जमुआ सीआई कार्यालय में लटके ताले व गिरिडीह अंचल में की जा रही गड़बड़ी को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने 4 अक्टूबर को प्रमुखता से खबर भी प्रकाशित की थी। डीसी व अपर समाहर्ता ने जिस मकसद से लवकेश सिंह को जमुआ अंचल के अलावा गिरिडीह अंचल की अतिरिक्त जिम्मेवारी सौंपी वह मकसद पूरा नहीं हो पाया।

स्थिति ये बन गई कि जमुआ सीआई कार्यालय में पूर्णत: ताला लटक गया। करीब डेढ़ माह के कार्यदिवस के दौरान गिरिडीह अंचल में इन्होंने 5 फीसदी कार्यों का भी निष्पादन नहीं किया। जिसका परिणाम हुआ कि म्यूटेशन से जुड़े 174 मामले लंबित पड़ गए और अमीन मापी, एलपीसी व एडिट से जुड़े 50 से अधिक मामला फंस गया। यहां तक कि जब आम पब्लिक कोई काम लेकर जाता था, तो उसके साथ ऐसा व्यवहार होता था कि फिर कोई दोबारा उनके पास जाने की हिम्मत नहीं करता था।

22 सितंबर काे गिरिडीह सीआई का अतिरिक्त प्रभार साैंपने के साथ ही उन्हें अपर समाहर्ता द्वारा निर्देश दिया गया था कि सप्ताह के 6 कार्यदिवस में से 3 दिन गिरिडीह अंचल व 3 दिन जमुआ अंचल में काम निबटाना है। लेकिन वे अधिकांशत: गिरिडीह अंचल में ही जमे रहे, और यहां भी जिस तरह जमे रहे वैसा परफॉर्मेंस नहीं रहा। बल्कि पहले से भी गिरिडीह अंचल की स्थिति और खराब होती चली गई। लिहाजा उपायुक्त के अलावा सरकार तक शिकायतें पहुंचनी लगी। उपायुक्त के निर्देश पर लवकेश सिंह को गिरिडीह अंचल के सीआई के अतिरिक्त प्रभार से मुक्त किया गया।

दो दिनों के भीतर जमुआ में योगदान का निर्देश
जारी आदेश में उपायुक्त ने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा है कि लवकेश सिंह की प्रतिनियुक्ति गिरिडीह अंचल के लंबित दाखिल खारिज, भूमि सीमांकन को युद्ध स्तर पर निष्पादित करने के लिए की गई थी। लेकिन कोई अपेक्षित प्रगति नहीं रहा। इसके अलावा उनके खिलाफ विभिन्न स्रोतों से लगातार प्राप्त हो रहे शिकायतों के फलस्वरूप राजस्व प्रशासन की छवि धूमिल हो रही है। लिहाजा लवकेश सिंह की प्रतिनियुक्ति अंचल कार्यालय गिरिडीह से समाप्त की जाती है और दो दिनों के भीतर मूल पदस्थापन अंचल कार्यालय जमुआ में योगदान करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इधर लवकेश सिंह के हटने के बाद हल्का 6 के राजस्व कर्मचारी दीनदयाल दास को सीआई का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है। दीनदयाल दास पूर्व में भी सीआई के प्रभार में रह चुके हैं।

दीनदयाल को सीआई का अतिरिक्त प्रभार : सीओ
इधर गिरिडीह अंचल अधिकारी रवीन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि बड़े पैमाने पर दाखिल खारिज का मामला लंबित हो गया था। भूमि सीमांकन व एडिट से जुड़े कार्य भी लंबित था। लिहाजा सरकार से भी स्पष्टीकरण आ गया। ऐसी परिस्थिति में कोई उपाय नहीं था। उन्होंने कहा कि लवकेश सिंह के कालखंड में सिर्फ दाखिल खारिज के 174 मामले पेंडिंग है। कहा कि लवकेश सिंह ने प्रभार तो नहीं सौंपा है। लेकिन हल्का 6 के कर्मचारी दीनदयाल दास को सीआई अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें