आत्महत्या:8 साल पहले हुई थी शादी, पत्नी से होता था विवाद, संतान नहीं होने से तनाव में चल रहे पुलिस जवान ने लगाई फांसी

गिरिडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • वह मूल रूप से हजारीबाग जिले के बरही स्थित कुंडवा गांव का रहने वाला था

शादी के आठ साल बाद भी कोई संतान नहीं होने और पत्नी से अक्सर झगड़े के कारण तनाव में आकर पुलिस जवान राजू एक्का ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। राजू गिरिडीह के पचंबा थाने में 8 माह से पदस्थापित थे। वह मूल रूप से हजारीबाग जिले के बरही स्थित कुंडवा गांव का रहने वाला था।

मृतक की पत्नी प्रतिमा ने बताया कि कोई संतान नहीं होने और पैतृक गांव कुंडवा में जमीन विवाद के कारण राजू एक्का काफी तनाव में चल रहे थे। 4-5 माह से बहुत तनाव में चल रहे थे। बीती रात माता-पिता के साथ खाना खाने के बाद अपने कमरे में सोने चले गए। प्रतिमा ने बताया कि सुबह 6:30 बजे नींद खुलने के बाद उसने राजू का कमरा बंद पाया तो उसने आवाज दी। इसके बाद कमरे की खिड़की से अंदर झांका तो राजू एक्का को फांसी के फंदे से झूलता देखा।

