घटना के बाद तनाव के हालात:जमीन विवाद में पीट-पीटकर अधेड़ काे उतारा माैत के घाट, 4 आराेपी समेत सात हिरासत में

गिरिडीह2 घंटे पहले
मृतक
  • तीन थानों की पुलिस ने संभाला मोर्चा, विधायक ने पीड़ित परिवार को दिया न्याय का भरोसा

मंगलवार को मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के सिहोडीह में सुबह 9 बजे 5 लोगों ने मिलकर एक व्यक्ति की हत्या कर दी। लात-घूसे से पिटाई करने के बाद उसके उपर जमीन खुदाई करने वाले गैंता से वार किया गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। हत्या के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई और आसपास के बड़ी संख्या में लोग जुट गए। मृत्तक का नाम भागीरथ यादव (45) है। हमले के बाद वह खून से लथपथ होकर जमीन पर गिर गया।

घटना के बाद तनाव की स्थिति उत्पन्न, आसपास की जुटी भीड़
आनन-फानन में स्थानीय लोगों ने उसे उठाकर सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया, लेकिन इससे पहले ही उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। वहीं घटना को अंजाम देकर सभी हमलावर इधर-उधर घरों में छूप गए। इसी बीच मुफ्फसिल थाना की पुलिस के अलावा एसडीपीओ अनिल सिंह, डीएसपी संतोष मिश्रा सहित नगर व पचंबा के थानेदार पहुंच गए। घेराबंदी कर चार आरोपियों सहित 7 लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया। जिसमें कई महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं।

घटना के बाद देर शाम तक सिहोडीह में तनाव की स्थिति बनी रही। लिहाजा पुलिस भी वहां डटी रही। विधायक सुदीव्य कुमार सोनू सदर अस्पताल पहुंचे और पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय का भरोसा दिया। कहा कि दोषियों के खिलाफ कठोर कार्रवाई होगी। हालांकि एक मुख्य आरोपी पप्पू यादव फरार है, जिससे लोग अविलंब गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं हत्या के आरोप में पुलिस ने प्रीतम यादव, उसके पुत्र प्रकाश यादव, राहुल यादव, प्रताप यादव, संतोष यादव, प्रीतम की पत्नी अंजु देवी, राहुल यादव पत्नी सहित 7 लोगाें को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

परिजनों ने कहा- जमीन का है विवाद

मृतक के चाचा धनराज महतो ने कहा कि उसके दादा अल्हाद महतो के नाम से सिहोडीह में 21 कट्‌ठा जमीन है। जिस पर भागरीथ यादव, प्रीतम यादव और वे स्वयं मकान बनाकर रहते चले आ रहे है। लेकिन प्रीतम यादव अपने हिस्से से अधिक जमीन पर कब्जा करना चाह रहा था, जिसका विरेाध भागीरथ यादव करता आ रहा था। इस विवाद को लेकर कई बार पंचायत भी हुई। लेकिन प्रीतम यादव ने पंचाें के फैसले को भी नहीं माना और वह अधिक जमीन पर कब्जा करने पर तुला था।

पंचायत में नहीं हो सका निर्णय: मुखिया

सिहोडीह पंचायत के मुखिया संदीप शर्मा ने कहा कि मृतक भागीरथ यादव के दादा अल्हाद महतो ने बराबर हिस्सा में जमीन बांटने के बजाय कुछ जमीन प्रीतम यादव की पत्नी के नाम से सिहोडीह में रजिस्ट्री कर दिया है। लिहाजा उस अनुसार से प्रीतम लगातार उस पर दावा करता आ रहा है। लेकिन वर्तमान हिस्सेदार लोग बराबर बंटवारा की बात करते आ रहे हैं। जिसके कारण कभी लोगाें में सहमति नहीं बन पाई और कई बार पहले भी विवाद हो चुका है। पंचायत भी हुई पर निर्णय नहीं हुआ।

प्राथमिकी दर्ज होने के बाद होगी कार्रवाई

एसडीपीओ अनिल कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि जमीन विवाद को लेकर भागीरथ यादव की निर्मम हत्या की गई है। इसमें संदेह के आधार पर 7 आरोपियों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। परिजनों की ओर से आवेदन मिलते ही आरोपियों को जेल भेजा जाएगा।

ऐसे हुई घटना: लंबे समय से जिस जमीन में हिस्सेदारी को लेकर विवाद चल रहा था, उसी जमीन पर भागीरथ यादव मंगलवार की सुबह नींव खुदाई कर रहा था। इसी बीच दूसरे पक्ष के चाचा प्रीतम यादव उसका काम रोकने पहुंच गया। प्रीतम यादव के तरफ से उसके चारों बेटा पहुंच गए और हमला शुरू कर दिया। यहां तक भागीरथ ने जिस नींव की खुदाई की थी, उसी में उसे एक बार डाल दिया।

इसी बीच जिस गैंता से भागीरथ यादव नींव की खुदाई कर रहा था उसी को प्रीतम ने उठाया और भागीरथ के सर पर जोरदार प्रहार किया। इस हमले के बाद भागीरथ लहुलूहान होकर गिरा और उसकी मौत हो गई। लेकिन इसके बाद भी हमलावरों का मन नहीं भरा तो उसके उपर पत्थर, कुल्हाड़ी व रड से भी वार किया गया। फिर आसपास के लोग जब तक पहुंचे तब तक सारे आरोपी घटनास्थल से भाग कर आसपास के घरों में छुप चुके थे।

