कार्रवाई:तीन अपराधियों ने धान व्यवसायी से लूटा था 2.73 लाख, मुख्य आराेपी समेत दाे गिरफ्तार

गिरिडीह32 मिनट पहले
धान व्यवसायी से लूट की घटना से जुड़ी जानकारी देते एसपी।
  • पचंबा बिशनपर के जमुआ एसबीआई बैंक से ही किया था पीछा, रास्ते में ही व्यवसायी से लूट करने की थी योजना

भास्कर न्यूज|गिरिडीह हिरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र के धुरैता मोड़ स्थित धान कारोबारी से गोदाम से 2.73 लाख लूटकांड का खुलासा गिरिडीह पुलिस ने दूसरे ही दिन कर लिया है। गिरिडीह शहर के पचंबा के 3 अपराधियों ने धान कारोबारी से लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। जिसमें पूरे घटनाक्रम का मास्टरमाइंड सहित दो अपराधियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि एक अन्य अपराधी फरार है। जिसे दबोचने की तैयारी में पुलिस जुट गई है। लूटकांड का मास्टरमाइंड महफूज अंसारी पिता इब्राहिम अंसारी है, जो पचंबा थाना क्षेत्र के बिशनुपर डड़ियाडीह का रहने वाला है। जिसे पचंबा नर्वदा धाम के पीछे से पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। जबकि ग्रामीणों द्वारा दबोचे गए अपराधी राजा अंसारी पिता दुखी अंसारी भी पचंबा बिशनपुर का ही रहने वाला है। हालांकि लूट की राशि में से सिर्फ 10500 रुपए ही पुलिस रिकवरी कर पाई है। बाकी लूट के रूपए फरार तीसरे अपराधी के पास है। लूट के बाद ग्रामीणों द्वारा दबोचे गए राजा अंसारी से पूछताछ और जमुआ एसबीआई में लगी सीसीटीवी कैमरे का फूटेज खंगालने के बाद तीनों अपराधियों की पहचान की गई। इसके बाद एसपी के निर्देश पर जमुआ इंस्पेक्टर विनय राम के नेतृत्व में एसआईटी का गठन किया गया, और 24 घंटे के भीतर पूरे कांड का उद्भेदन करने में पुलिस सफल रही। हालांकि फरार अपराधी को दबोचने को लेकर पुलिस का लगातार अभियान जारी है। उक्त अपराधी के घर परिवार से पुलिस संपर्क दबिश बना चुकी है और लूट के रुपए के साथ सरेंडर कराने की चेतावनी दे दी है।

तीनों आरोपी पहले भी जा चुके हैं जेल

एसपी ने बताया कि ये तीनों शातिर अपराधी है और शहर के अलावा ग्रामीण इलाकों में भी लूटपाट की कई घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया है, और जेल भी जा चुका है। फरार एक अन्य अपराधी को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद और भी कई मामलों का खुलासा होगा। लिहाजा पुलिस की पूरी टीम उसे दबोचने में जुटी है। उसका सारा ब्यौरा मिल चुका है।

छापेमारी में ये थे शामिल

छापेमारी दल में जमुआ अंचल पुलिस निरीक्षक विनय कुमार राम, हिरोडीह थाना प्रभारी राधेश्याम पांडेय, परि पुअनि हसनैन अंसारी, मोनू राम, सअनि ओमप्रकाश सिंह, तकनीकी शाखा के जोधन महतो, राजेश गोप, पीताम्बर पांडेय शामिल थे।

तकनीकी इनपुट के आधार पर खुलासा: एसपी

इधर, मंगलवार को एसपी अमित रेणु ने प्रेसवार्ता कर बताया कि सोमवार की शाम करीब 4 बजे हिरोडीह थाना क्षेत्र के कारोडीह निवासी मुमताज अंसारी द्वारा लिखित सूचना दिया गया कि जमुआ एसबीआई शाखा से वह 2 लाख 73 हजार की निकासी कर धुरैता मोड़ स्थित अपने धान के गोदाम पहुंचे और यहां थैले में पैसा लटकाकर रख दिया। इसके बाद दोपहर 3 बजे किसान बनकर तीन युवक पहुंचा और शातिराना अंदाज में रुपए का थैला लेकर फरार हो गया। जिसमें एक अपराधी राजा अंसारी नहीं भाग सका और ग्रामीणों ने उसे दबोच कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। सूचना मिलते ही हीरोडीह थाना में कांड संख्या 133/2020 दर्ज कर स्पेशल टीम का गठन किया गया। जिसमें धनवार, देवरी, जमुआ, नगर थाना, पचंबा थाना को भी शमिल किया गया। फिर तकनीकी इनपुट के आधार पर लगातार छापेमारी की गई। जिसमें पचंबा थाना क्षेत्र के पहाड़ साइड स्थित धान के खेत के पास से कांड का मास्टरमाइंड महफूज अंसारी को दबोचा गया। दोनों आरोपी पचम्बा थाना क्षेत्र के बिशनपुर के रहने वाले हैं। गिरफ्तारी के बाद मास्टरमाइंड महफूज अंसारी ने घटना में अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार की और बताया कि 3 लोग मिलकर 2.64 लाख लेकर गोदाम से भागे थे। भागने के क्रम में राजा अंसारी हड़बड़ी में वहीं छूट गया था।

