सुसाइड:15 दिनाें में दो जवानों ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

गिरिडीह4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हजारीबाग जिले के कुंडवा गांव का रहने वाला था जवान राजू एक्का
  • संतान नहीं होने व गांव में जमीन विवाद के कारण तनाव में रहता था
  • न्यू पुलिस लाइन स्थित सरकारी क्वार्टर मंे परिवार के साथ रहता था

झारखंड पुलिस के एक जवान ने गुरुवार को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। एक पखवारा के दौरान गिरिडीह जिले में आत्महत्या की यह दूसरी घटना है। जिसमें 17 अक्टूबर को झारखंड पुलिस के एसआई विजय तिर्की ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी। उस घटना को लोग भुला भी नहीं पाए थे कि गुरुवार को सिपाही राजु एक्का ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। राजू एक्का पिछले 8 माह से पचंबा थाना में पदस्थापित था।

लगातार दो जवानों की आत्महत्या की घटना से झारखंड पुलिस में सनसनी फैल गई है। दोनों जवानों के आत्महत्या का स्वरूप एक ही था। 34 वर्षीय जवान राजू एक्का गिरिडीह न्यू पुलिस लाईन स्थित आवंटित सरकारी क्वार्टर में अपने माता-पिता, पत्नी के साथ रहता था। मूल रूप से वह हजारीबाग जिला के बरही थाना क्षेत्र के कुंडवा गांव का रहने वाला था। घटना के बाद पत्नी प्रतिमा टोप्पो और बूढ़े मां-बाप का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मृतक की पत्नी व माता-पिता से गहन पूछताछ की जा रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस जवान की खुदकुशी का स्पष्ट कारण नहीं बता पा रही है।

17 अक्टूबर को एसआई ने की थी खुदकुशी

गिरिडीह जिले में 14 दिनों के अंतराल में झारखंड पुलिस के दो जवानों ने आत्महत्या की है। इसी माह 17 अक्टूबर को नगर थाना में पद स्थापित एसआई विजय तिर्की ने ऑफिसर कॉलोनी स्थित अपने आवास में फांसी लगाकर आत्म हत्या कर लिया। विजय तिर्की गुमला जिला का रहने वाला था। पत्नी से मोबाईल पर बात करते हुए उसने पंखे के सहारे फंदा गले में डाला और आत्महत्या कर लिया। जबकि राजू एक्का ने आवंटित सरकारी आवास में फांसी लगाकर गुरुवार को आत्म हत्या कर लिया। दो पुलिस जवान आदिवासी समुदाय से ही था। 14 दिनों के अंतराल में दो पुलिस जवानों की आत्म हत्या से झारखंड पुलिस में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है।
पत्नी बाथरूम गई थी तभी पति ने लगाई फांसी
घटना के संबंध में मृतक की पत्नी प्रतिमा ने बताया की वह 4-5 माह से अधिक तनाव में रहने लगा था। बताया कि बीती रात वे लोग सपरिवार खाना साथ में खाया और अपने कमरे में सोने के लिए चला गया। सुबह 6:30 बजे नींद खुलने के बाद वह शौच के लिए गई। कुछ देर बाद जब वह बाथरुम से निकलकर अपने कमरे में जा रही थी तो कमरा अंदर से बंद था। कमरा खोलने की आवाज लगाई, लेकिन अंदर से कोई आहट नहीं हुआ। फिर उसने कमरे की खिड़की से झांका तो पता चला कि राजू एक्का गले में फंदा डालकर पंखे से झूला हुआ है। यह वह जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी। फिर आस-पड़ोस के लोग उसके घर पहुंचे और कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़कर अंदर गया तब तक उसके पति की मौत हो चुकी थी। घटना की सूचना स्थानीय लोगों ने एसपी को दिया। फिर एसपी के निर्देश पर डीएसपी विनोद रवानी, मुफ्फ्सिल थाना प्रभारी रत्नेश मोहन ठाकुर, नगर थाना प्रभारी आरएन चौधरी व पचंबा थाना प्रभारी मुकेश दयाल सिंह पहुंचे और पूरे मामले की जांच की। इसके बाद सदर सीओ रवीन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा मजिस्ट्रेट के तौर पर पहुंचे और उनके निर्देश पर शव को फंदे से उतारा गया। इसके बाद पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।

