सनसनी:ग्रामीणों का आरोप- मां के पीटने से हुई बच्चे की माैत, कब्र से शव निकाला गया

नवडीहाएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा, रिपोर्ट आने का इंतजार

नवडीहा ओपी क्षेत्र के चंदूडीह में बच्चे की मौत के बाद शव दफनाए जाने के साथ ही इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। स्थानीय ग्रामीण व चौकीदार की सूचना पर जब तक पुलिस अलर्ट हुई तब तक शव को कब्र में दफनाया जा चुका था। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार जिस बच्चे के शव को आनन-फानन में दफनाया गया उसकी पीट-पीट कर हत्या की गई है, जिसमें उसकी मां भी शामिल है। वहीं चौकीदार ने थाने को सूचना दिया कि बच्चे ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। इन बातों को लेकर दूसरे दिन जब पुलिस पहुंची, जहां मृतक की मां ने पूछताछ मंे बताया कि उसके बेटे की मौत चापाकल पर गिरने से हुई है। तीन तरह की बातों में उलझी पुलिस मामले की जांच पड़ताल शुरू की और वरीय अधिकारियों को सूचना दिया।

इसके बाद मामले की जांच के लिए जमुआ सीओ को मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किया गया, फिर सोमवार को मजिस्ट्रेट व पुलिस की मौजूदगी में दफनाए गए शव को कब्र से बाहर निकाल कर पुलिस ने जब्त कर लिया है। मंगलवार की सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा। विदित हो कि घटना रविवार सुबह की है। जब बच्चे की मौत हुई थी। मृृतक सदानंद तुरी (10) पिता राजन तुरी है। घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गयी। अासपास के लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुट गई। सूचना मिलनेे पर नवडीहा ओपी प्रभारी सरोज सिंह चौधरी दल बल केे साथ पहुंचे। घटना के बाबत नवडीहा पुलिस ने बताया कि स्थानीय चौकीदार से सूचना मिली थी कि रविवार रात को सदानंद तुरी ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है, और उसके परिवार के लोगों ने शव को सती नदी श्मशान घाट में दिया है। जिस कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसी क्रम में मजिस्ट्रेट के तौर पर शव को कब्र से बाहर निकाला गया और थाना में रखा गया है। मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम कराया जाएगा। वहीं नवडीहा ओपी प्रभारी सरोज सिंह चौधरी ने बताया कि स्थानीय चौकीदार ने सोमवार ढ़ाई बजे उन्हें घटना की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद उच्च अधिकारियों के निर्देश पर शव को कब्र से निकल कर थाने में रखा गया है।

