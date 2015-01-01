पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निगम खुद घाटे में:नीलामी में जिसने 58 हजार की लगाई बोली, उसे ही वसूली का दिया मौखिक आदेश, जमा कर रहा रोज 20 से 25 हजार

गिरिडीह3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निगम खुद 13 लाख प्रतिमाह घाटे में चला रहा है टोल प्लाजा
  • टोल वसूली के जिम्मेवार सहायक ने कहा- काफी कम चल रहीं गाड़ियां, लोकल चालक नहीं देता शुल्क

गिरिडीह में टोल टैक्स वसूली की नीलामी इस बार फाइनल नहीं हो पाया है। इसी माह टॉल निलामी के लिए बोली लगी, अंतिम बोली प्रतिदिन 70 हजार रुपए तक पहुंची। लेकिन संवेदक ने टेंडर नहीं लिया। इसके बाद नगर निगम के कुछ अधिकारी, कर्मी के अलावा कुछ आउटासर्डरों की ऐसी लॉटरी लगी कि अब कोई नहीं चाहता है कि टॉल केन्द्रों की निलामी हो। क्योंकि पिछले कई सालों से संवेदक प्रतिदिन नगर निगम को 64 हजार रुपए भुगतान करता था।

उसी जगह पर आउटासाईडर को 25 हजार से कम देना पड़ रहा है। जबकि टोल केन्द्र वही और गाड़ियां भी उतनी ही चल रही है। ऐसे में स्पष्ट है कि प्रतिदिन टॉल वसूली के बड़े हिस्से की हेराफेरी हो रही है। जिसमें आउटसाईडरों के अलावा निगम के कतिपय अधिकारी व कर्मी भी शामिल हैं, जिसमें प्रतिदिन 40-50 हजार रुपए का बंदरबांट हो रहा है।

हालांकि निगम की ओर से नगर निगम के सहायक मृत्युंजय सिंह को टोल वसूली व उसका हिसाब किताब रखने का जिम्मा है। लेकिन उनके पास सिर्फ वही हिसाब है जो आउटसाईडर अपने मुताबिक उन्हें राशि सुपूर्द करता है। इसके अलावा किस टॉल पर कौन सा रसीद कट रहा है, जिस रसीद से वाहनांे से राशि वसूली की जा रही है वह किसने बनवाया, असली है या नकली, इन सबका कोई लेखा जोखा उनके पास नहीं है। जबकि असली हेराफेरी इसी रसीद में है।

क्योंकि आउटसाईडर द्वारा हर टॉल के लिए दो रसीद बनवाई गई है, एक रसीद से वसूली गई राशि निगम के खाते में जाती है तो दूसरे रसीद से वसूली गई राशि टेबल के नीचे चला जाता है। पड़ताल में ये भी पता चला कि हर टॉल पर तैनात आउटसाईडरों को निर्देश है कि एक रसीद निगम के नाम पर कटेगा तो दो रसीद प्राईवेट कटेगा। इस तरह टॉल टैक्स वसूली के नाम पर पिछले डेढ़ माह से भारी हेराफेरी हो रही है।

जो नगर निगम के कुछ लोगों के लिए भले ही लाभ का सौदा है, लेकिन निगम प्रशासन के लिए जोखिम भरा है। वैसे हाल में ही टॉल टैक्स की नीलामी में लगी अंतिम बोली को ही मान लें तो हर दिन कम से कम 40-45 हजार रुपए का नुकसान निगम को सीधे तौर पर हो रहा है। क्याेंकि निगम के कर्मचारी छह टोल से औसतन 20 से 25 हजार ही प्रतिदिन वसूली कर कोष में जमा कर रहा है।

न्यूनतम वसूली 12-13 हजार रुपया तक भी चला गया है। जबकि 70 हजार रुपया प्रति दिन टोल का टेंडर फाइनल हुआ था। वहीं इसके पहले का टेंडर साल भर के लिए दो करोड़ 38 लाख में हुआ था। इधर टोल में घपले की चर्चा गरमाने लगी निगम ने दबाव में तीन दिन का औसतन वसूली 33-34 हजार रुपया दिखाया गया है। इस तरह लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद करीब दो महीने में 24-25 लाख रुपया निगम का गोलमाल हुआ है।

निगम के पदाधिकारी नहीं चाहते हैं टोल का टेंडर कराना

यह नुकसान निगम के पदाधिकारियों के ढुलमुल रवैए के कारण हुआ है। क्योंकि पदाधिकारी सक्रिय और सख्त रहते तो टेंडर फाइनल अब तक हो गया होता और टेंडर में बोली लगाने वाला व्यक्ति भाग नहीं सकता। वहीं टोल का टेंडर नहीं होने का कुछ लोगों को जबर्दस्त लाभ मिला है। जिसमें एक तो कई बड़े ट्रांसपोर्टर हैं और कुछ निगम से जुड़े लोग हैं। कई बड़े ट्रांसपोर्टर को लाभ इसलिए कि पॉलिटिक्स और प्रशासन में पकड़ की धौंस दिखा कर वे टोल देने से बच जाते हैं।

वहीं टाेल वसूली करने वालाें पर संवेदक का दबाव नहीं रहता है इसलिए राशि जमा करने में मनमर्जी करते हैं, बाकी का बंदरबांट होता है। क्योंकि वसूली में ईमानदारी होती तो कम से कम उतना रकम तो निगम कोष में आ ही जाता जितना कि टेंडर का ठेका लेने वाला देता था। इधर उप नगर आयुक्त राजेश कुमार प्रजापति और उप मेयर प्रकाश सेठ ने जल्द फिर से टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू कराने की बात कही है। विदित हो कि हाल में टोल की बोली लगी।

जिसमें सर्वाधिक आरडी रोडवेज के प्रोपराइटर दीपक यादव रहे, लेकिन एग्रीमेंट नहीं कराया। दूसरे नंबर पर बोली लगाने वाला भी पीछे हट गया। तीसरे नंबर पर रहे शंकर यादव को 58 हजार रुपए में टेंडर दे दिया गया। लेकिन तकनीकी दावपेंच में इसे भी टेंडर नहीं मिला। लेकिन अंत में निगम ने मौखिक रूप से टॉल वसूली का शंकर यादव को ही दे दिया। जिसने निगम को प्रतिदिन न्यूनतम 9 हजार व अधिकतम 35 हजार दिया है। जबकि उसने खुद 58 हजार की बोली लगाई थी।

ऐसे में मतलब साफ है। लेकिन सब कुछ जानते हुुए भी नगर निगम अनजान बना हुआ है। सबसे बड़ी बात ये है कि इस बार नगर निगम ने टेंडर में भी नई परंपरा की शुरूआत कर दी। जिसमें अिधकतम बोली लगाकर जिसने टेंडर अपने नाम किया और बाद में टेंडर लेने से इनकार कर दिया। बावजूद निगम ने उसे सिक्युरिटी मनी वापस कर दी।

निगम में ये हैं छह टोल : गिरिडीह-डुमरी पथ में पपरवाटांड़ के पहले पुल के पास। गिरिडीह-बेंगाबाद राेड में कॉलेज मोड़ के पास। गिरिडीह-धनबाद रोड में शहरी सीमा में। गिरिडीह द्वारपहरी पथ में कल्याणडीह के पास। पचंबा- चित्तरडीह पथ में परसाटांड़ के पास और गिरिडीह महेश मुंडा राेड में पांडेयडीह के पास। जहां बस, ट्रक, मालवाहक 407 से 60 रुपया और छह चक्का वाले से ऊपर वाहन से 115 रुपया लेना है।

क्या कहते हैं जिम्मेवार: शंकर को मौखिक रूप से दिया है जिम्मा : सहायक

इस बाबत सहायक मृत्युंजय सिंह का कहना है कि नगर निगम के पास संसाधन नहीं है, जिसके कारण शंकर यादव को जिम्मा दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी काफी कम गाड़ियां चलती है जिसके कारण बहुत ज्यादा वसूली नहीं हो पा रहा है। इसके अलावा लोकल गाड़ी वाले कोई टॉल नहीं देता है। शंकर यादव कौन है, इस सवाल पर उन्हाेंने कहा कि अभी हाल में हुए टेंडर में उसने हिस्सा लिया था। जिसमें प्रतिदिन 58 हजार रुपए की बोली लगा कर वह तीसरे नंबर पर रहा था।

इसलिए उसी को वसूली की जिम्मा दिया गया है। कहा कि टॉल वसूली के दौरान वाहनों को जो रशीद दी जाती है वह शंकर ने ही छपवाया है, निगम की ओर से उसे कुछ भी नहीं दी गई है। लेकिन गड़बड़ी की शिकायत उन्हें भी मिल रही है, जिससे वरीय अधिकारियों को उन्होंने अवगत करा दिया है।

सिक्युरिटी मनी वापस कर दी गई : उप नगर आयुक्त

उप नगर आयुक्त राजेश कुमार प्रजापति ने कहा कि टोल में सर्वाधिक बोली लगाने वाले दीपक यादव ने वसूली का एग्रीमेंट नहीं कराया। रनर ने भी टेंडर नहीं लिया। जिसके बाद तीसरे नंबर पर रहे शंकर यादव को टेंडर दे दिया गया। लेकिन तकनीकी कारणों से टेंडर रद्द कर दिया गया और सिक्युरिटी मनी सबों को वापस कर दी गई। जल्द टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू कराई जाएगी।

टेंडर नहीं होने से निगम को घाटा हो रहा है : डिप्टी मेयर

उप महापौर प्रकाश सेठ ने कहा कि जल्द नगर निगम टोल का टेंडर कराएगा। क्योंकि टेंडर नहीं होने से निगम को काफी घाटा हो रहा है। इस बार टेंडर में किसी की मनमानी नहीं चलने दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें