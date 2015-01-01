पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:लैंपस से भुगतान की प्रक्रिया में देरी के कारण बिचाैलियों के हाथों 1200 रु. प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से धान बेच रहे किसान

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • लैंपस से भुगतान की प्रक्रिया में देरी के कारण बिचाैलियों के हाथों 1200 रु. प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से धान बेच रहे किसान
  • साधारण किस्म का धान 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल और ग्रेड-ए धान समर्थन मूल्य 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तय है

(शशि कुमार) जामताड़ा जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर विभाग द्वारा भुगतान में विलंब के कारण किसानों में मायूसी देखी जा रहा हैं। इस कारण किसान औने-पौने दाम पर बिचौलियों को धान बेचने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं। धान की अधिप्राप्ति बीते रविवार से जिले भर में आरंभ हो गया। साधारण किस्म का धान 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल एवं ग्रेड-ए धान समर्थन मूल्य 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल निर्धारित किया गया है।

इसके अलावा 182 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बोनस देगी सरकार। इस तरह साधारण किस्म की धान का मूल्य 2050 और ए-ग्रेड धान की कीमत प्रति क्विंटल 2070 रुपए होगी। झारखंड राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम लिमिटेड द्वारा आवश्यकतानुसार पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या एवं प्रखंड से दूरी को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए पर्याप्त संख्या में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र संचालित किए जाएंगे।

न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य और राज्य बोनस की राशि को मिलाते हुए साधारण धान की दर 2050 एवं ग्रेड ए 2070 रुपए कि दर से धान अधिप्राप्ति की जा रही ही। इस साल समय पर धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र में धान की खरीदारी शुरू होने से किसानों में खुशी थे मगर राशि के भुगतान में विलंब होने से पुनः चेहरे पर मायूसी लौट आई है। खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020-21 धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य 31 मार्च 2021 तक किया जाएगा।

जामताड़ा जिले में 52000 हेक्टेयर में धान की खेती का लक्ष्य था जिसे शत-प्रतिशत पूरा किया गया। इस वर्ष पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले डेढ़ गुना अधिक धान की खरीदारी हो सकेगी। पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष में राज्य सरकार द्वारा जामताड़ा जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य 86000.00 क्विंटल किया गया था। इस वर्ष बीते वित्त वर्ष से डेढ़ गुना अधिक धान अधिप्राप्ति का लक्ष्य है।

किसानों को धान अधिप्राप्ति की राशि भुगतान के लिए राशि दुमका कॉपरेटिव बैंक को एलॉटमेंट किया जाता है। विभाग सूत्रों की माने तो जहां जिले में धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य आरंभ हो गया है वहीं अब तक दुमका कोऑपरेटिव बैंक में ही राशि नहीं आ सकी है।

सभी प्रखंड में खोले गए हैं एक एक लैंपस

जिले में 118 लैंपस मगर 6 लैंप्स का किया गया है चैयन। जामताड़ा प्रखंड के जामताड़ा शहर के आजाद नगर स्टेटस में धान अधिप्राप्ति किया जा रहा है। इसी प्रकार नारायणपुर एवं करमाटांड़ में एक एक लेंस खोला गया।

कुंडहित स्थित बाबूपुर लैंप्स में दूरदराज से किसान बैलगाड़ी व वाहन के माध्यम से धान लेकर लैंपस पहुंचे। मगर राशि का भुगतान नहीं होने पर किसान मायूस हो गया। नाला धान अधिप्राप्ति आरंभ होने से क्षेत्र के किसानों में खुशी व्याप्त है। नाला प्रखंड क्षेत्र के 23 पंचायतों के लिए कुलडंगाल लैम्पस तथा फतेहपुर प्रखंड के 15 पंचायतों के किसानों के लिए डुमरिया लैम्पस में धान बिक्री केंद्र खोला गया है।

118 में 6 लैंपस ही सक्रिय

जिले में 118 पंचायत हैं| सभी पंचायतों में लैम्पस का गठन किया गया है। लेकिन जिले के 6 लैम्पस ही सक्रिय हैं। इन्हीं लैम्पस में किसान धान की बिक्री करते हैं। इन लैम्पसों में केवल धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र चलता है। साल में एक ही बार इन लैम्पसों में हलचल रहती है। धान के समय ही कुछ किसान अपनी उपज को बेचते हैं।

जिले के इन प्रखंडों में बना है धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र

जिले के 6 लैम्पसों में धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र का निर्माण किया गया है. कुंडहित प्रखंड के बाबूपुर लैम्पस, नाला प्रखंड के कुलडंगाल लैम्पस, फतेहपुर प्रखंड के सीमलडुबी लैम्प्स, जामताड़ा प्रखंड के जामताड़ा लैम्प्स, नारायणपुर प्रखंड के सबनपुर लैम्प्स, कर्माताड़ प्रखंड के सिकरपोषणी लैम्प्स में धान व अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र खोला गया है।

जल्द भुगतान का करेंगे प्रयास

15 नवंबर से धान अधिप्राप्ति जिले में आरंभ हो गई है। खरीदारी जिले में आरंभ हो जाएगी। जिले के सभी छह प्रखंड में एक-एक पैक्स खोला गया है जहां किसान धान बेच सकेंगे। निर्देश के तहत 3 दिनों में राशि का भुगतान हो जाना चाहिए मगर भुगतान में कभी-कभी एक माह भी लग जाता है, जल्द भुगतान की दिशा में पहल किया जा रहा है।
सबन गुड़िया, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, जामताड़ा

समय पर नहीं चुका पाते लोन

जामताड़ा लैम्प्स संचालक जितेंन कुमार ने कहा कि लैम्प्स पर न तो विभाग और न ही सरकार की नजर है। किसी तरह लोन लेकर धान की खरीददारी करते हैं। किसानों का धान को लैम्प्स से मिल तक पहुंचाने जो खर्च पड़ता है, वो भी बकाया है। मुनाफा तो दूर की बात, ट्रांसपोर्ट खर्च व कमीशन भी वर्षों से बकाया है। ऐसे में लोन का चुकता भी समय पर नही कर पाते हैं।

किसान अजीत कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि लैम्पस में धान अधिप्राप्ति करने की अनुमति तथा 24 घंटे के अंदर राशि का भुगतान करने की मांग किया है। जिले के अत्यधिक किसान धान की फसल पर पूर्ण रुप से निर्भर हैं। नकदी के लिए आनन-फानन में धान को बाजार में बेचना पड़ रहा।

किसान पवन पोद्दार ने बताया कि जिले का किसान धान को लैम्पस तक नहीं पहुचा पाने के कारण खुदरा दुकानों में बेचने में विवश है। राशि समय पर नहीं मिलती है। सरकारी पेंच में न फंस कर गरीब व छोटे किसान खुदरा दुकानों में ही धान को बेचना बेहतर समझते हैं किसान।

किसान परेश मुर्मू का कहना है कि नाला प्रखंड क्षेत्र में एक लैम्पस में धान अधिप्राप्ति किया जा रहा है। जो ऊंट के मुह में जिरा साबित हो रहा है। नाला प्रखंड में कुल 23 पंचायत है गेड़िया, मोहनपुर, माधवा, बान्दो, श्रीपुर से लैम्पस की दूरी लगभग 25 से 30 किलोमिटर है। दूरी तय करके धान को लैम्पस पर बेचना काफी कठिन है।

किसान रविन मल्लिक का कहना है कि भोजन के साथ साथ बच्चों की पढ़ाई लिखाई सहित विभिन्न खर्च के लिए धान बिक्री के उपरांत प्राप्त पैसे से किया जाता है। जिसे लेकर राशि भुगतान में परेशानी झेलना पड़ता है। जिस कारण लैंपस में धान नहीं बेचकर बिचौलियों का सहारा लेना पड़ता है।

