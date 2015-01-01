पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभारंभ:जिले के 30 सामुदायिक पुस्तकालयों का जल्द किया जाएगा जीर्णाेद्धार : उपायुक्त

जामताड़ाएक दिन पहले
  • पुस्तकालय का संचालन गठित पुस्तकालय प्रबंधन समिति के माध्यम से किया जाएगा

जामताड़ा प्रखंड के चेंगायडीह पंचायत में प्रथम सामुदायिक पुस्तकालय का शुभारंभ उपायुक्त फैज अक अहमद मुमताज ने किया। मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस वित्तीय वर्ष में कुल 30 सामुदायिक पुस्तकालयों को सीएसआर एवं सामुदायिक सहयोग से जिला अंतर्गत सभी प्रखंडों एवं पंचायतों के पुराने एवं बेकार जर्जर पड़े भवनों का जीर्णोद्धार करके किया जाएगा। जिसके तहत आज प्रथम सामुदायिक पुस्तकालय का शुभारंभ किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगले वर्ष तक सभी 118 पंचायतों में सामुदायिक पुस्तकालय खोले जाने की योजना है।

उन्होंने बताया कि जामताड़ा जिले में युवाओं के बीच शैक्षणिक विकास के लिए पुस्तकालय ज्ञान वृद्धि का केंद्र है। बच्चों के शैक्षणिक विकास में पुस्तकालय की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। आज इस जिला के शिक्षा प्रक्षेत्र के अंतर्गत चेंगायडीह पंचायत में पहला सामुदायिक पुस्तकालय का शुभारंभ किया गया है। इस पुस्तकालय में ज्ञानवर्धक पुस्तकें उपलब्ध कराई गई हैं। ये पुस्तकें पाठ्यक्रम से अलग हटकर हैं। इन पुस्तकों में विविध क्षेत्रों में मार्गदर्शन करने वाले महापुरूष, भारत के दर्शनीय स्थल, विभिन्न राज्यों की संस्कृति, आधुनिक वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान, सूचना प्रवैधिकि, कॉम्पिटीशन से संबंधित पुस्तकें रखी गई हैं। पुस्तकालय का संचालन गठित पुस्तकालय प्रबंधन समिति के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

