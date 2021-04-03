पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिरेका:300वां रेलइंजन देश को किया समर्पित

जामताड़ा4 घंटे पहले
चित्तरंजन रेलइंजन कारखाना ने रेलइंजन निर्माण कार्य की तेज क्षमता और गति को कायम रखते हुए अबतक 300वें रेलइंजन का उत्पादन करने में सफलता प्राप्त की है। वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में उत्पादित 300वें रेलइंजन, डब्लूएजी-9/एचसी (33089) को चिरेका से रवाना कर देश सेवा के लिए समर्पित किया गया।

वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के दौरान कोविड-19 के प्रतिबंधों (राष्ट्रीय और प्रदेश स्तरीय लॉकडाउन) के बावजूद चिरेका द्वारा उचित प्रबंधन और योजनाबद्ध उपाय के माध्यम से रेल इंजन उत्पादन की वृद्धि रफ्तार को स्थिरता के साथ बनाए रखा। ज्ञात हो कि चिरेका द्वारा वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के दौरान मात्र 215 कार्य दिवसों में अबतक 300वें रेलइंजन का उत्पादन कार्य सफलता पूर्वक कर लिया गया। प्रथम 150 रेलइंजन 129 दिनों में एवं इसके पश्चात 150वां रेलइंजन सिर्फ 86 दिनों में तैयार किए गए।

उल्लेखनीय है कि आखिरी 50वां रेलइंजन सिर्फ 27 कार्य दिवसों में जबकि 100 रेलइंजन 62 कार्य दिवसों में तैयार हुए। वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 के आरंभिक 100 रेलइंजन, 8 सितंबर 2020 तक 102 कार्य दिवसों में, 200 रेलइंजन 23 नवंबर 2020 तक 159 कार्य दिवसों में चिरेका के कार्य कुशल टीम के द्वारा पहले ही निर्मित किया जा चुका है। जो चितरंजन रेलइंजन कारखाना के लिए एक उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धि है। इस उपलब्धि के लिए महाप्रबंधक सतीश कुमार कश्यप ने चिरेका परिवार को बधाई दी है।

