सुविधा:जामताड़ा में जल्द बनेगा एयरपोर्ट, सीएम ने दिया है आश्वासन : विधायक

जामताड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • निजी एयरलाइंस का नामकरण गुरुजी के नाम पर किया जाएगा, हाल ही में जामताड़ा में सर्वे की हुई थी शुरुआत, चालू होने पर मिलेंगी कई सुविधाएं

झारखंड प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सह जामताड़ा विधायक इरफान अंसारी ने मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से वार्ता कर झारखंड राज्य का पहला निजी एयरलाइंस के दिशा में पहल की। विधायक ने कहा कि जामताड़ा में एयरपोर्ट के साथ-साथ ट्रेनिंग सेंटर खोलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया। मौके पर उनके साथ कमर्शियल पायलट वेद बरुआ भी उपस्थित थे। विधायक ने बताया ही पूरे राज्य के छोटे-छोटे शहरों में एयर कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए यह प्रोजेक्ट लाया गया है जिसकी शुरुआत जामताड़ा से की जाएगी। अब यहां के लोगों को बोकारो, कोलकाता, पटना जमशेदपुर, रांची, राउरकेला, सिलीगुड़ी जाने के लिए लंबी सफर तय नहीं करना पड़ेगा और लगभग 2000 के टिकट पर लोग आसानी से आना-जाना कर पाएंगे।

एयर कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ जाने से ट्रेड कॉमर्स और रोजगार को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा और यहां के स्थानीय युवकों को इसका पूरा लाभ मिलेगा। छोटी एयरपोर्ट के साथ-साथ ट्रेनिंग सेंटर भी खोला जाएगा। इससे यहां के आदिवासी, दलित एवं अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के बच्चे भी आसानी से ट्रेनिंग प्राप्त कर जहाज उड़ा पाएंगे। यहां के स्थानीय लोगों के लिए इससे बड़ी उपलब्धि नहीं हो सकती। झारखंड देश का पहला ऐसा राज्य बनेगा जिसका अपना निजी एयरलाइंस होगा और यह जामताड़ा के लिए गर्व की बात है कि जिसकी शुरुआत जामताड़ा से की जा रही है। एयरलाइंस की शुरुआत 6 छोटी एयरक्राफ्ट 14 सीटर से की जाएगी और बढ़ते रिस्पांस के बाद एयरक्राफ्ट की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। विधायक ने कहा कि मौके पर उपस्थित कमर्शियल पायलट वेद बरुआ ने मुख्यमंत्री को आसामी शॉल ओढ़ाकर सम्मानित किया और असम आने का न्योता भी दिया।

