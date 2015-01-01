पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व:शांति समिति की बैठक में सरकार की गाइडलाइन के पालन की अपील

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
थाना परिसर में मंगलवार को छठ पूजा को लेकर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी संजय पांडेय की अध्यक्षता में शांति समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसमें शहर के गणमान्य लोग भी शामिल हुए। इस दौरान अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर 18 से 21 नवंबर तक मनाए जाने वाले लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के लिए गृह विभाग द्वारा गाइडलाइन जारी किया किया गया है।

उन्होने गृह विभाग द्वारा जारी दिशा निर्देश की जानकारी देने के साथ ही इसका हर हाल में अनुपालन कराए जाने की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करने को कहा है। कहा कि सरकार के गाइडलाइन का पालन कराए जाने के लिए लोगों को घर पर ही छठ पर्व करने एवं अर्ध्य दान के लिए प्रेरित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। कहा कि छठ के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था के संधारण के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस पदाधिकारी व बलों की तैनाती की जाएगी।

वहीं अंचल अधिकारी असीम बाड़ा, नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी, थाना प्रभारी संजय कुमार ने भी शांति समिति की बैठक में पहुंचे लोगों से सरकार के गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन करवाने में सहयोग करने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर प्रताप सिंह,अरूप मित्रा,अजीत कुमार दूबे,चंडीदास भंडारी समेत अन्य गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

गाइडलाइन पर पुनर्विचार करें मुख्यमंत्री: झामुमाे

पुनर्विचार करने हेतु मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से अनुरोध करने झामुमो जिला कोषाध्यक्ष सह केंद्रीय समिति सदस्य अशोक मंडल मुख्यमंत्री आवास पहुंचे। मंडल ने अनुरोध किया कि छठ महापर्व तालाब, नदी घाट में करने के लिए श्रद्धालुओं को अनुमति मिलनी चाहिए। नई गाइड लाइन जारी करने की मांग की। मंडल ने कहा कि विश्वव्यापी महामारी कोविड-19 अप्रत्याशित प्रसार को मात देता रहा।

छठ घाटों पर जोरशोर से हो रही महापर्व की तैयारी

इधर, छठ को लेकर तैयारी जोर शोर से चल रही है। एक ओर जहां तमाम छठ व्रतियों के घरों में गतिविधियां तेज हो गई है। वहीं, बाजार में सूप-दौरा, फल-फूल की दुकानें सज गई है। जहां बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचकर लोग खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। सामान्य दिनों में दस रुपए बिकने वाले कद्दू की कीमत 20-30 रुपए रही। वहीं, बीते वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस बार सूप-दउरा की कीमतों में भी उछाल आया है।

चितरंजन में छठ को लेकर नहीं है कहीं कोई संशय

चितरंजन रेलनगरी के अजय नदी समेत जीएम आफिस, केजी अस्पताल तथा कर्नल सिंह पार्क स्थित जलाशय जहां हर साल धूमधाम से छठ पर्व मनाया जाता है। कहीं किसी तरह कि किन्तु-परन्तु का सवाल नहीं है। चिरेका के वरीय प्रवक्ता मंतार सिंह ने बताया सभी घाटों की साफ-सफाई से लेकर हर तरह की व्यवस्था जो हर साल प्रशासनिक स्तर पर होती है, उसमें इस साल भी किसी तरह की कोताही नहीं की गई है।

