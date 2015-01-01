पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीत:नई पारी का आगाज करेंगे बसंत सोरेन व कुमार जय मंगल: इरफान

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा कि उन्होंने तो पूर्व में ही यह स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि महागठबंधन इन दोनों सीट पर जीत दर्ज करेगी

झारखंड के दोनों विधानसभा सीट पर महागठबंधन की जीत पर कांग्रेस के प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष सह विधायक इरफान अंसारी ने कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच मिठाइयां बांटी और पटाखे फोड़े। मौके पर विधायक ने महागठबंधन के दोनों प्रत्याशी को जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा मेहनत लगन और जनता के विश्वास के कारण इतनी बड़ी जीत हुई है।

कहा कि उन्होंने तो पूर्व में ही यह स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि महागठबंधन इन दोनों सीट पर जीत दर्ज करेगी। जनता का मोह भाजपा से भंग हो चुका है और इनका असली चेहरा अब जनता के सामने आ चुका है। कहा कि झूठ फरेब और षड्यंत्र कर आप लंबी राजनीति नहीं कर सकते यह जनता ने आज दिखा दिया। कहा कि भाजपा के तीन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं केंद्र के बड़े-बड़े नेताओं ने दुमका में कैंप कर धन बल छल कपट से जनता को दिग्भ्रमित करने का प्रयास किया। परंतु जनता ने अपना निर्णय दे दिया। इरफान ने कहा कि भाजपा की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है और अब वह दिन दूर नहीं जब पूरे देश से भाजपा का सफाया हो जाएगा। मौके पर उपस्थित जामताड़ा जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मुक्ता मंडल ने विधायक इरफान अंसारी को जीत की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि विधायक इरफान की कड़ी मेहनत का नतीजा है कि महागठबंधन ने दोनों सीट पर जीत दर्ज किया। कहा कि विधायक ने दुमका और बेरमो में लगातार कैंप कर भाजपा का सफाया कर दिया। मौके पर पार्टी के बिनोद क्षत्रिय, बुलु चक्रवर्ती, इरशादउलहक आरसी सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें