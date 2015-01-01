पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बंगाल के सर्विस प्रोवाइडर बिना दस्तावेज प्रमाणित किए साइबर ठगों को बेच रहे सिम

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • पाकुड़ जिले के साइबर अपराधी स्वाइप मशीन लेकर चल रहे और एटीएम कार्ड भी बना रहे : डीआईजी

साइबर केसों के प्रोसीक्यूसन को पुलिस स्ट्रांग करेगी साथ हीं इंवेस्टिगेसन की क्वालिटी को इंप्रूव कर रही है। इस दिशा में संथाल परगना प्रमंडल की पुलिस ने कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया है। मंगलवार को संथाल परगना प्रमंडल के डीआईजी सुदर्शन प्रसाद मंडल ने जिले के विभिन्न थानों में एवं साइबर थाना में दर्ज साइबर कांडों का रिव्यू किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने जिला के विभिन्न थानों में दर्ज प्राथमिकी एवं जब्त मोबाइल व अन्य का रिकार्ड तैयार कराया। डीआईजी के साथ उनके कार्यालय के लगभग एक दर्जन पुलिस पदाधिकारी भी जामताड़ा पहुंचे थे।

जिले के विभिन्न थानों में साइबर ठगी से जुड़े मुकदमों की हो रही समीक्षा

डीआईजी ने कहा कि जिले के साइबर इफेक्टेट थाना नारायणपुर, करमाटांड़, मिहिजाम, जामताड़ा, नाला थाना क्षेत्र में दर्ज केसों का रिव्यू किया जा रहा है। इन क्षेत्राें में जाे साइबर अपराध घटित हुआ है उनमें कौन कौन साइबर अपराधी संलिप्त रहे हैं। संलिप्त अपराधियों के विरूद्ध क्या क्या कार्रवाई हुई है। इन्हीं बिंदुओं पर रिव्यू किया जा रहा है। कहा कि विगत कुछ वर्षो में साइबर अपराध को लेकर जामताड़ा काफी चर्चित रहा है। उस परिप्रेक्ष्य में जामताड़ा में साइबर अपराध नियंत्रित हुई है।

राज्य स्तर पर सर्वाधिक साइबर अपराधी देवघर से हो रहे गिरफ्तार

राज्य स्तर पर देखा जाय तो वर्तमान में देवघर में सर्वाधिक साइबर अपराधी गिरफ्तार हो रहे हैं। डीआईजी ने कहा कि साइबर अपराधियों द्वारा अर्जित संपत्ति के एक सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि साइबर अपराध पर अंकुश लगाने के विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर रिव्यू किया जा रहा है। पुलिस नियमसंगत कैसे इन अपराधियों पर कार्रवाई की जा सकें। साइबर अपराधी नये नये तरीके से ठगी कर रहे हैं। ऐसा मामला पाकुड़ में देखने को मिला है। कहा कि पाकुड़ में अपराधी स्वाईप मशीन लेकर चल रहे हैं और एटीएम कार्ड भी बना ले रहे हैं। पुलिस सभी बिंदुओं पर काम रही है।

बैंकों की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध

सीएसपी संचालक की मिली भगत से पाकुड़ के महेशपुर में साइबर ठग ने पीएम आवास की राशि की निकासी कर लिया है। इसमें बैंक भी जांच के घेरे में है। बैंक को एक बार में दस हजार रुपए का भुगतान करना होता है। बावजूद इसके एक बार साठ हजार रुपए का भुगतान बैंक द्वारा कर दिया गया। इसी प्रकार का एक केस सरायकेला में घटित हुआ है। जिसका लिंक काफी दूर तक है। जिसमें साइबर अपराधी लॉटरी के माध्यम से अपराध को अंजाम दे रहे हैं।

साइबर ठगी के नए- नए तरीके कर रहे हैं इजाद

आईपीएल के नाम पर सट्‌टेबाजी की चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि इस तरह की शिकायत अभी नहीं मिली है। सट्‌टाबाजी अवैध है। साइबर अपराध का नये नये तरीके इजाद अपराधी कर रहे हैं। इसी पर चेक और बैलेंस करना है। जेल से निकलने के बाद भी बार बार अपराध करने के सवाल पर डीआईजी ने कहा कि लोगों को लगातार जागरूक किया जा रहा है। उपभोक्ता किसी भी व्यक्तिगत जानकारी नहीं दें। और अधिक जागरूक करने की आवश्यकता है। लोग बैंक से अपनी जानकारी लें किसी को भी अपनी बैंक खाता की जानकारी नहीं दें।

