कार्रवाई:दहेज प्रताड़ना में भैसुर को पुलिस ने एक वर्ष बाद छापेमारी कर किया गिरफ्तार

जामताड़ाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस हिरासत में दहेज उत्पीड़न का आरोपी भैसुर।
  • मामले के अन्य अभियुक्त पहले ही हाे चुके हैं गिरफ्तार

एक साल से अधिक समय से दहेज उत्पीड़न के आरोपी भसुर को महिला थाना पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार अभियुक्त मुमताज अंसारी वर्ष 2019 के अगस्त से फरार था। अभियुक्त के विरुद्ध जामताड़ा महिला थाना में कांड संख्या 40/2019 दर्ज है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि पीड़िता का विवाह नारायणपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मंझलाडीह गांव निवासी फखरुद्दीन मियां के पुत्र मंजूर अंसारी के साथ 8 वर्ष पूर्व मुस्लिम रीति रिवाज से हुई थी।

शादी के बाद ससुराल के सभी सदस्य उसे दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित किया करते थे। बाद में उसे घर से भगा दिया गया। प्राथमिकी में कहा गया है कि पीड़िता से 70 हजार दहेज की मांग पति एवं अन्य के द्वारा किया जा रहा था। जबकि एक अन्य भसुर उसके साथ जबरदस्ती करता रहा। लगभग 1 साल बाद गांव में इस बात को लेकर पंचायती हुई। पंचायती में निर्णय लिया गया कि पीड़िता पति मंजूर से तलाक लेकर भसुर के साथ रहेगी।

परंतु जब वह भसुर के साथ रहने लगी तो, उसकी पहली पत्नी ने उसे पुनः प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया और सभी अभियुक्त पति मंजूर अंसारी, ससुर फखरुद्दीन मियां, सास, भसुर इम्तियाज, मुमताज, अब्दुल, नूरजहां बीवी एवं अन्य उसे मारपीट कर घर से निकाल दिया। घटना के बाद सभी अभियुक्तों को पुलिस ने पूर्व में गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। जबकि नामजद अभियुक्त मुमताज पुलिस के डर से भागे फिर रहा था।

