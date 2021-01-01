पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:धान बेचने गए बाइक सवार की पिकअप वैन की ठाेकर से माैत, दो घंटे सड़क जाम

पबियाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गाेविंदपुर-साहेबगंज सड़क काे ग्रामीणों ने किया जाम, कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख भी जाम में फंसे

सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। मृतक नारायणपुर थाना क्षेत्र में के जबरदहा टू गांव निवासी है। जानकारी के अनुसार युवक हेमंत मरांडी मोटरसाइकिल नंबर जेएच 21ए 3479 पर सवार होकर धान बेचने के लिए पबिया जा रहा था। बाइक पर दो युवक हेमंत मरांडी एवं विकास मरांडी सवार थे।

दोनों युवक पबिया से काशियाटांड़ जाने वाली सड़क घुमावदार जगह के पास खड़ा था। इसी दौरान तेज गति से आ रही पिकअप वाहन अचानक से ठोकर मार दिया। दुर्घटना में मौके पर ही 18 वर्षीय हेमंत मरांडी की मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना में विकास मरांडी घायल हो गया। जिसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। परंतु पिकअप वाहन चालक वाहन ले फरार हो चुका था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser