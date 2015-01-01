पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:छठ को लेकर सरकार के निर्देश का भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया विरोध

फतेहपुर36 मिनट पहले
सड़क पर विरोध करते भाजपा नेता।

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में झारखंड सरकार द्वारा आस्था के महापर्व छठ पर्व को लेकर जारी किए गए गाइडलाइन के विरोध में फतेहपुर भाजपा मंडल द्वारा विरोध किया गया। सभी कार्यकर्ता सड़क पर उतर कर सरकार के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी की। हेमंत सोरेन मुर्दाबाद, सरकार अपनी तुगलकी फरमान को वापस लो, हिंदुत्व के साथ खिलवाड़ करना बंद करो, झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा मुर्दाबाद, हेमंत सोरेन मुर्दाबाद नारे के साथ पुरजोर विरोध किया गया।

इस कार्यक्रम में भाजपा युवा नेता मनोज गोस्वामी ने कहा कि झारखंड सरकार द्वारा जारी किया गया गाइडलाइन हिंदू धर्म विरोधी है। आस्था के महापर्व को यह फरमान ठेस पहुंचाता है। हिंदू के इस महापर्व में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य और उदीयमान सूर्य के अर्घ्य के साथ यह त्योहार हिंदुओं का महत्वपूर्ण त्योहारों में एक है। एक तरफ सरकार चुनावी प्रचार तथा जनाजे में भारी संख्या में लोगों के जमावड़े पर मौन साधते है। दूसरी ओर हिंदू के धर्म पर तुगलकी फरमान जारी करते हैं। यह सरकार हिंदू विरोधी सरकार है।

