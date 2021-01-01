पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभारंभ:झामुमो का 42वां स्थापना दिवस मनाया, रिंग रोड और बरबेंदिया पुल निर्माण समेत कई प्रस्ताव पास

जामताड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • पार्टी का झंडोत्तोलन कर शहर के यज्ञ मैदान में स्थापना दिवस समारोह का किया गया शुभारंभ

झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा का 42वां स्थापना दिवस मंगलवार को यज्ञ मैदान जामताड़ा में उत्साह व हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। स्थापना दिवस के मौके पर महिलाएं पारंपरिक परिधान में पारंपरिक वाद्य यंत्रों के साथ नृत्य करती रही। पहली बार जिला में आयोजित स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में हजारों की संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। प्रारंभ में झामुमो कार्यालय से कार्यकर्ताओं ने रैली निकालते हुए कार्यक्रम स्थल तक पहुंचे। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ पार्टी का झंडोत्तोलन कर किया गया। कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में जिलाध्यक्ष श्यामलाल हेम्ब्रम, केंद्रीय कार्यसमिति सदस्य अशोक मंडल, असीत मंडल, आनंद टुडू, रवींद्रनाथ दुबे, मनोज झा, प्रदीप मंडल, उज्जवल भट्टाचार्य सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपस्थित सभी वक्ताओं ने पार्टी संगठन की मजबूती सहित सरकार की उपलब्धियों पर विशेष रूप से चर्चा किया। मौके पर जिलाध्यक्ष सह मुख्य अतिथि श्यामलाल हेम्ब्रम ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कोविड-19 से पूरा विश्व प्रभावित है। इसी को देखते हुए केंद्रीय कमेटी के निर्देश पर प्रत्येक जिले में पार्टी का 42 वां स्थापना दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। इसी के तहत दुमका रोड स्थित यज्ञ मैदान में यह कार्यक्रम किया जा रहा है। जिलाध्यक्ष श्यामलाल हेम्ब्रम ने कहा कि झामुमो राज्य को एक दिशा व दशा देने वाली पार्टी है। कहा कि झामुमो को हीं राज्य के आदिवासी, दलित, अल्पसंख्यक, मजदूरों पर पार्टी की काफी सहानुभूति रहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अलग राज्य के लिए गुरु जी ने अनेको कुर्बानियां दी है। पर अफसोस राज्य बनने के बाद राज्य का बागडोर अधिक समय के लिए दूसरी पार्टी के हाथों चला गया।

इससे राज्य के आदिवासी, दलितों, अल्पसंख्यकों के विकास नहीं हो सका। गुरुजी के माता पिता के नाम से गरीबों की मदद के लिए राज्य में सोना सोबरन योजना की शुरुआत की गई। इसमे गरीबों को धोती साड़ी मिलती थी। लेकिन भाजपा की सरकार बनते ही इस योजना को बंद कर दिया गया। उन्होंने भाजपा को आड़े हाथों लेते हुए कहा कि भाजपा ने राज्य के खजाने को लूट कर चली गयी। खजाना खाली रहने के कारण कोई विकास का काम नहीं किया जा सका। कहा कि जामताड़ा में पहली बार झामुमो स्थापना दिवस मनाये जाने पर पूरे जिले के कार्यकर्ता काफी उत्साह के साथ शामिल हुए। केंद्रीय कार्यसमिति सदस्य अशोक मंडल ने कहा कि प्रत्येक साल झारखंड के लोग स्थापना दिवस में काफी उत्साह के साथ दुमका पहुंचते थे। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इस साल दुमका में कार्यक्रम न होकर जामताड़ा में हो रहा है। केंद्रीय कमेटी सदस्य असीत मंडल ने कहा कि केंद्रीय कमेटी के निर्देश पर यह कार्यक्रम जिला स्तर पर किया जा रहा है।

