पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्थानांतरण:भ्रष्टाचार में चेकनाका प्रभारी श्रीकांत निलंबित, पुलिसकर्मी लाइन क्लोज

जामताड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस कारण नाला सर्किल के सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों का स्थानांतरण कर दिया गया है

नाला थाना के महेशमुंडा चेकनाका पर अवैध वसूली को लेकर वायरल वीडियो के मामले को एसपी दीपक कुमार सिन्हा ने गंभीरता से लेते हुए सख्त कदम उठाया है। एसपी ने बताया कि थाना से महज तीन किमी की दूरी पर इस प्रकार की घटना घटित हुई थी। जिस कारण नाला सर्किल के सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों का स्थानांतरण कर दिया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार एसपी ने नाला सर्किल इंस्पेक्टर हरेंद्र राय को जामताड़ा साइबर थाना में पदस्थापित किया गया है। जबकि नाला थाना का प्रभारी संजय कुमार साव को बनाया गया है। महेशमुंडा चेकनाका में पदस्थापित एएसआई श्रीकांत यादव को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है, जबकि अन्य पुलिसकर्मी को लाइन क्लोज कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें